Agent: Knicks To Re-Sign David Lee

While it appears that Nate Robinson hasn’t officially re-signed with the Knicks yet, his restricted free agent buddy David Lee apparently is right there with him. What’s been rumored for months, Lee’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN.com today that both sides have agreed in principal on a one-year contract somewhere in the $8 million range for this season.

“We’re on the verge of getting this done,” Bartelstein said. “I believe David will sign the contract tomorrow.”

Personally, I think this is great and long overdue. I felt that David Lee deserved to sign a deal longer than one year with the Knicks earlier this summer, but completely understand the masterplan of Donnie Walsh. If the Knicks can actually get D-Lee and Nate to finally put pen to paper, they can go into training camp with all this nonsense behind them.

What do you think?

Source: ESPN.com

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.