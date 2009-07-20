All The Celtics Have To Do Now Is Re-Sign Big Baby

While this offseason continues to show the NBA’s rich getting richer, there are still a few loose ends to attend to. Perhaps I’m just getting greedy after acquiring Rasheed Wallace and Marquis Daniels, but if the Celtics definitely want to make good on Kevin Garnett‘s back-to-back promise, they have to ink a deal with Big Baby.

I’ve learned through the years not to doubt Danny Ainge. Alright, perhaps not always. But if I could look into his mind like John Cusack in Being John Malkovich, this is the picture I’d see:

While after the playoffs teams saw Big Baby as a legit scoring threat either as a starter or off the bench, his camp thought that the mid-level exception or more would be the asking price for the 6-9, 289-pound forward this summer. But as David Lee‘s $10 million per year got laughed at by the Knicks, and Paul Millsap signed an offer-sheet for only four years and $32 million, it appears the well has run dry for Davis. Translation: this is great news for the Celtics.

With an opening day roster that includes a healthy Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Garnett and Kendrick Perkins, you have to like Boston’s chances. Bringing Wallace, Daniels, Eddie House and any combination of Brian Scalabrine, Tony Allen, Gabe Pruitt, JR Giddens, Bill Walker and Lester Hudson off the bench, it’s going to be tough to match the Celtics’ depth.

Ainge is smart though. The longer the summer drags on and more and more teams spend all their money, the more likely it is that Davis (and Leon Powe for that matter) end up back in the white and green – and for cheap.

Do you think the Celtics will/can re-sign Big Baby?