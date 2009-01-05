(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/5/09

Monday equals line up day and there are a whole lot of injuries out there. Here is what you need to know to make sure you’re roster in right for the week. We’ll update you later on today with any breaking injury or lineup news.

Mike Dunleavy â€“ It’s now or never. If he happens to be a free agent, pick him up right now. He’s expected to return sometime in the next 5 games. Don’t expect to start him for a couple of weeks though.



Wilson Chandler â€“ Wilson Chandler might be the best thing Isiah did in his tenure in NYC (although David Lee was pretty nice as well). Chandler had a breakout game last night going for 31 points, 8 boards, 2 steals, and 1 block. The big question with Chandler in the next few years let alone this season is how his three game develops. He went 2 for 3 last night and although he’s streaky, is hitting over 1 per game. Next year the percentages should go up as well as the stats. He’ll be a very very high pick next season.

Rashard Lewis â€“ Rashard is doing what he does and quietly having another great fantasy season. Last night Rashard had 20 points (all 6 of his field goals were threes), 9 assists, and 6 boards. Although his field goal percentage is down this season, his points are up, his assists are up, his steals are up, his free throw percentage is up, and he’s already hit 100 threes for the season. He’s never a “sexy” pick, but he’s always a great pick.



Baron Davis, Zach Randolph, and Chris Kaman â€“ All three are out this week and possible all three are out next week. Baron is quickly rising his level of fantasy value to T-Mac status.

Marcus Camby â€“ With Kaman is out AT LEAST the next two weeks, Camby is going to continue to be a MONSTER. Camby had 84 boards and 8 blocks last week.

Tracy McGrady â€“ Speaking of T-Mac (see Baron), McGrady is once again expected back this week. Both T-Mac and Ron Artest are questionable for the back to back though.

LeBron James â€“ Great news if you are playing against him, bad news is if you’re playing with him. The Cavs have only 2 games this week. You should probably still start the King.

Nicholas Batum â€“ I watched the game and Batum looked great. He finished with 17 points, 5 boards and 6 assists. The problem is that he had two zero point performances before last night. Still, the Blazers are in a little bit of chemistry disarray right now and it will be interesting to see what happens with the rotation moving forward.

Andrea Bargnani â€“ Wow is he good. Or at least he is when JO is out of the lineup. Bargnani had 18 and 5 last night and even looks like a different player with JO out.



Jose Calderon and Jermaine O’Neal – I’d probably sit Calderon this week. He most likely is out at least two games. JO is a tough call. He’s questionable for tonight. We’ll try and update his status this afternoon.

Shawn Marion â€“ The Matrix looks good to return tonight. Get ready for another disappointing and underwhelming performance from the one time (errrrr… Last year?) top 5 fantasy pick.



Ty Thomas â€“ Drew Gooden is almost certainly out all week and Ty Thomas could be a sneaky start. Then again, for all we know Thomas will get a DNP and Aaron Gray and Joakim Noah will get 40 minutes a night.

Steve Novak – I’m not telling you to pick him up, but the Clippers have no choice but to give Novak run and the kid can really shoot and hit the three. Roto leaguers should at least keep an open mind.