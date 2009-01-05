(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/5/09

Monday equals line up day and there are a whole lot of injuries out there. Here is what you need to know to make sure you’re roster in right for the week. We’ll update you later on today with any breaking injury or lineup news.
Mike Dunleavy â€“ It’s now or never. If he happens to be a free agent, pick him up right now. He’s expected to return sometime in the next 5 games. Don’t expect to start him for a couple of weeks though.
Wilson Chandler â€“ Wilson Chandler might be the best thing Isiah did in his tenure in NYC (although David Lee was pretty nice as well). Chandler had a breakout game last night going for 31 points, 8 boards, 2 steals, and 1 block. The big question with Chandler in the next few years let alone this season is how his three game develops. He went 2 for 3 last night and although he’s streaky, is hitting over 1 per game. Next year the percentages should go up as well as the stats. He’ll be a very very high pick next season.
Rashard Lewis â€“ Rashard is doing what he does and quietly having another great fantasy season. Last night Rashard had 20 points (all 6 of his field goals were threes), 9 assists, and 6 boards. Although his field goal percentage is down this season, his points are up, his assists are up, his steals are up, his free throw percentage is up, and he’s already hit 100 threes for the season. He’s never a “sexy” pick, but he’s always a great pick.
Baron Davis, Zach Randolph, and Chris Kaman â€“ All three are out this week and possible all three are out next week. Baron is quickly rising his level of fantasy value to T-Mac status.
Marcus Camby â€“ With Kaman is out AT LEAST the next two weeks, Camby is going to continue to be a MONSTER. Camby had 84 boards and 8 blocks last week.
Tracy McGrady â€“ Speaking of T-Mac (see Baron), McGrady is once again expected back this week. Both T-Mac and Ron Artest are questionable for the back to back though.
LeBron James â€“ Great news if you are playing against him, bad news is if you’re playing with him. The Cavs have only 2 games this week. You should probably still start the King.
Nicholas Batum â€“ I watched the game and Batum looked great. He finished with 17 points, 5 boards and 6 assists. The problem is that he had two zero point performances before last night. Still, the Blazers are in a little bit of chemistry disarray right now and it will be interesting to see what happens with the rotation moving forward.
Andrea Bargnani â€“ Wow is he good. Or at least he is when JO is out of the lineup. Bargnani had 18 and 5 last night and even looks like a different player with JO out.
Jose Calderon and Jermaine O’Neal – I’d probably sit Calderon this week. He most likely is out at least two games. JO is a tough call. He’s questionable for tonight. We’ll try and update his status this afternoon.
Shawn Marion â€“ The Matrix looks good to return tonight. Get ready for another disappointing and underwhelming performance from the one time (errrrr… Last year?) top 5 fantasy pick.
Ty Thomas â€“ Drew Gooden is almost certainly out all week and Ty Thomas could be a sneaky start. Then again, for all we know Thomas will get a DNP and Aaron Gray and Joakim Noah will get 40 minutes a night.
Steve Novak – I’m not telling you to pick him up, but the Clippers have no choice but to give Novak run and the kid can really shoot and hit the three. Roto leaguers should at least keep an open mind.
Chandler has been playing like he is trying to become a number 1-2 option for the knicks…I know its tough, but he is just making Isiah look like less of a turd the more he continues to grow…
He is strong and has proven to be able to defend 4 positions when called on…He has been very aggressive and Knicks are better for it…The more they can have him and Nate on the floor…The better.
Isiah’s draft picks:
Damon Stoudamire
Marcus Camby
Tracy McGrady
David Lee
Wilson Chandler
Renaldo Balkman
He doesn’t know how to sign free agends but the guy knows how to spot talent in the draft like few in the NBA.
I know this about Isiah, I was just saying that part of his abilities are a bit undervalued considering he is a turd in just about every other aspect…I would think if the Knicks are paying him that he would write down the picks he likes on an index card and submit it for consideration in the least…His flaw is that he doesn’t account for personality. He really though that he could get guys to buy in and be part of his gang, but guys make too much money and the contracts are guaranteed…He had no leverage to get Marbury to ball hard, Make Eddy rebound and eat at Subway, or get Nate to grow 6-8 inches…
isiah also drafted fred jones, nate robinson and channing frye.
not a shabby track record with draft picks.
I picked up Dunleavy and Ellis in a couple of leauges, I guess I hope that they get some burn sooner rather than later.
Who do you like between J.R. Smith and Maggette?
throw Wilson Chandler in that group too
Wilson Chandler
Why couldn’t the Knicks keep Isiah around just to draft? Bet he would have taken Eric Gordon, Brook Lopez or even DJ Augustine over Gallinari! Hey Doc, team is getting hit hard by injuries which two guys do you like for Randolph and Rasheed while they’re out.
Free Agent Pool: Grant Hill, Luis Scola, Anthony Parker, Anderson Varejao, Hakim Warrick, Ryan Gomes, Ronnie Brewer, Jamario Moon, James Posey.
Hey Doc (or others.. i want to hear opinions)
What do you think of this trade?
I give Andrew Bynum and Boris Diaw and get back David West and Hakim Warrick
Rest of my team looks like this..
B Roy
R Hamilton
Lil Dun (leavy)
Al Thornton & Harrington
Tough Juice
Big Z
Bosh
Eric Gordon
M Daniels
Tmac
Thoughts?