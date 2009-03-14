(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/14/09

Forget LeBron‘s 51 and Kobe‘s absurd all around line for a second – how about my man Leon‘s 30, 11 and 5! I highlighted him as a great pick up this week and boy was I right. You’ll get one more Powe week until KG is due back. Enjoy it.
Rip Hamilton – 24 and 16 assists??? Rip has never played better ball (and fantasy ball) in his life… Allen who?
Rajon Rondo – Who was happier to see Rondo back last night – fantasy owners or Celtics fans? It’s close. Rondo looked good enough last night and although the scoring was down he did have 8 dimes and 8 boards. He’s good to go for Monday.
Danny Granger and Hedo Turkuglu – If you asked the players, they’d tell you they are ready to go. It sounds like both coaches disagree. I think both have a decent shot of playing a full week starting Monday, but it doesn’t look good for either for this weekend.
Mickael Pietrus – Pietrus posted a great all around line last night but even if Turk misses a couple more games, Pietrus’ production has been inconsistent. Let’s wait till Monday to make the pick up call.
Manu Ginobili – It sounds like Manu won’t be back in time for Monday, but is pretty close. If he was dropped, go get him for your playoffs.
Marvin Williams – Peace Marvin until next season. He won’t have surgery, but he’s done for the fantasy season. You can cut him.
Greg Oden – Big man sounds like he is good to go. Expect more of the same from Oden though – inconsistencies until the one consistency comes back – injuries!
yo doc wut u think about ty thomas? would u drop him for a leon or for a kaman? cuz i got kg who clearly hasnt been doin me anything the alst cuple of weeks
sad thing re: marvin williams. he needs to get out of his cocoon.
I can’t wait for Oden to shut up the haters. He will be back. He will be a force in this league for a long time. And people like you will still be pretending that they know what they’re talking about.
WADDDDDDE.
Doc, when is Durant coming back, word? and would you take a post-injury durant OR a allofasuddenplayingcrazybball Rip Hamilton?
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but Oden still isn’t coming back for a while…..just an FYI
3OT and SICK game from d-wade..
Wade’s numbers are hard to overlook. He is the MVP.
gotta agree with jones. wade is single handedly caring my fantasy team into the playoffs.
No love for Stackjack?!?!
I’ve lost Brand Stat and Now Marv this season. I am not fucking amused!
Can I just say that it feels like ever since Kobe went off for that 61 point game at the garden it has felt like we have entered into an amazing stretch in the NBA. It has been a long time since I have seen so many CRAZY lines as I have since then. Lebron, Wade, and Kobe are doing inhuman things on a nightly basis, and we have Dwight and CP chiming in dropping massive number occasionally. It to the point where I am excited to check the stat lines every night. Savior the moment fellas.
whats up with biedrins? shall i drop his ass for ronny turiaf?
Gotta agree with GoEasy, It easy to get excited to check out the stats every day. James, Wade, Bryant, Howard, Paul, Durant (to see how his scoring is coming along), plus always 1-3 other nice stat lines somewhere.
You coulda consider, are they “Just that good” or “is the NBA too soft now”
yo doc with the playoffs around the corner do i drop biedrins? im in a ten team league and my front courts got troy murphy, shawn marion, sheed, camby, gerald wallace, haslem,lamar odom, and artest.