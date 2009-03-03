(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/3/09

We clearly need two Co-Fantasy MVP’s for last night. D-Wade and LeBron were straight filthy in what really should both an instant classic and an fantasy instant classic. Put the turnovers aside for a minute (14 combined) and let’s admire both players stats for a second. LeBron â€“ 42 points, 6 threes, 8 boards, 4 dimes, 1 absurd block, 1 steal, 62% from the field and perfect from the line. Honestly though, Wade’s might have been better. Wade had 41 points, 2 threes, 9 assists, 7 boards, 7 steals, 1 absurd block 54% from the field, and 78% from the line. Crazy night. But those aren’t the players you guys really care about at this point of the season right? Here’s who you should be keeping an eye on today. Including a possible early return from Kevin Durant.
The Oklahoma Thunder â€“ Who would have thought that with both Durant and Jeff Green out that the Thunder would beat the Mavs and more importantly (at least for us), put up great fantasy stats. Russell Westbrook dropped his first triple double, Thabo Sefolosha had another strong game with 15 points and 7 boards, Nenad Krstic went off for 26, and even Kyle Weaver added 18. I’m still not sure how much I believe in Thabo for the long term but for daily leagues and even as a one week pick up, he’s worth grabbing. He’s a poor man’s Boris Diaw.
Kevin Durant â€“ Great news for Kevin Durant owners. It looks like there is a decent chance that Durant will return in time to be in all lineups on Monday. The thought was that he’d miss two, maybe even three, fantasy weeks so if KD really comes back in time for Monday, it’s a huge win for his owners. We’ll keep you updated.
Dominic McGuire â€“ This kid continues to find ways to contribute. I still don’t know if I can recommend grabbing him in 12 team and under leagues and I really wouldn’t want to rely on playing him in 14 and over leagues but he does fill the stat sheet. Check last night’s line â€“ 6 points, 6 boards, 9 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. That isn’t going to win you a week but it isn’t going to hurt either.
Jason Terry â€“ Four threes and 20 points later the Jet looks good to play in all lineups.
Monta Ellis â€“ It’s pretty official, the Monta pick is a bust. Monta has now left the team for personal reasons and the rest of the season is now in jeopardy. I do think he’ll play again so don’t drop him yet. Stay tuned.
Nate Robinson â€“ I’d be pretty surprised if Nate didn’t play tomorrow against Atlanta. He’s nursing a sprained ankle and is not practicing but we all know Nate’s a gamer. My guess is that he’s in there.
Corey Maggette – Forget “Punk’d”, if you’re a Maggette owner you’ve been “Nellie’d”. Both Turiaf and Maggette will sit tonight as the Warriors continue to try and get a better look and develop younger players. If you’re trying to win your fantasy season owning players who are on the Warriors could make it harder than it should be. It’s only a matter of time before Rob Kurz goes off for the Warriors. Ugh.
dag! I got Maggette, Crawford, and Eric Gordon in the same league. Problem is I only have 1 more move left before i hit my limit. What u suggest?
The rest of the team is:
Chris Paul
Mike Bibby
Charlie V
Yao
Hedo
Al Harrington
Zach Randolph
Troy Murphy
Okur
Kevin Martin
I’m in 1st place right now but the 2nd place team is cutting that lead. Yikes!
is it worth it to pick up mcguire for AK?
WIth one move left you have to be very very careful. Is there anyone worth signing?
Don Nelson should die of ghonorrea and rot in hell.
Hi doc,
I have maggette on my team. Should I drop him for any of the following (i’m in a daily league):
mike beasley
dominic mcquire
larry hughes
marquis daniels
sefolosha
krstic
I dont know. Shaq maybe. But even if i did, who would i drop? Eric Gordon is still day-to-day I believe. And Maggette and Crawford play with the Warriors
is it worth it to pick up mcguire for AK? I need boards and blocks
lol @ mad max
Doc, I own a few warriors- Maggette and Biendrins. Should I just cut them for some players who will play every game or check and see if anyone is dumb enough to take them in a trade? Its getting down to crunch time and I need some reliable numbers in the playoffs.
Is this sitting thing going to happen the rest of the year? (it makes no sense actually. you can play younger players through the course of the game with out sitting your starters for the whole game.)
“left the team for personal reasons” HUH? I didn’t hear about that! I thought Monta was off resting his ankle.
THis is kind of scary…do you think the Warriors will actually follow-up on the threat to void Monta’s contract due to the Moped injury?
westbrooks triple double will most likely be reversed due to his 8th assist should have actually credited to thabo
Mad Max – evidently you own Maggette.
Should I drop Mayo for Matt Barnes, Anthony Parker, or Luis Scola? I could use FG% and FT%, assists, and steals. I am a bit overloaded on guards at the moment, too.
Also, any news on Granger’s return?
An absurd block!?!?! You mean the goal tend right?
Hey Doc,
Is Jammal Crawford DROPable?
I Knew, KD would be back soon!
[ezinearticles.com]
Hi Doc,
Posey is on the waivers. Would you drop Steph for Posey?
Monch
Sal – Not yet.
aye yo – No.
009 at 12:20 pm e
MoxWestCoastRep – No on Biedrens. Who else would you grab?
Kobeef – He’s both resting his achillies and the personal reasons.
where high ankle sprains happen – He also shot 30% from the field.
The Fantasy Doctor says:
Mad Max – evidently you own Maggette.
#
SJ say – Granger’s close. End of the week or early next. And don’t cut Mayo!
dk – I don’t remember the whistle blowing. Do you?
Karma – depends on who you’d want.
monch – No reason to own Steph. Only a small reason to own Posey.