(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/3/09

We clearly need two Co-Fantasy MVP’s for last night. D-Wade and LeBron were straight filthy in what really should both an instant classic and an fantasy instant classic. Put the turnovers aside for a minute (14 combined) and let’s admire both players stats for a second. LeBron â€“ 42 points, 6 threes, 8 boards, 4 dimes, 1 absurd block, 1 steal, 62% from the field and perfect from the line. Honestly though, Wade’s might have been better. Wade had 41 points, 2 threes, 9 assists, 7 boards, 7 steals, 1 absurd block 54% from the field, and 78% from the line. Crazy night. But those aren’t the players you guys really care about at this point of the season right? Here’s who you should be keeping an eye on today. Including a possible early return from Kevin Durant.

The Oklahoma Thunder â€“ Who would have thought that with both Durant and Jeff Green out that the Thunder would beat the Mavs and more importantly (at least for us), put up great fantasy stats. Russell Westbrook dropped his first triple double, Thabo Sefolosha had another strong game with 15 points and 7 boards, Nenad Krstic went off for 26, and even Kyle Weaver added 18. I’m still not sure how much I believe in Thabo for the long term but for daily leagues and even as a one week pick up, he’s worth grabbing. He’s a poor man’s Boris Diaw.

Kevin Durant â€“ Great news for Kevin Durant owners. It looks like there is a decent chance that Durant will return in time to be in all lineups on Monday. The thought was that he’d miss two, maybe even three, fantasy weeks so if KD really comes back in time for Monday, it’s a huge win for his owners. We’ll keep you updated.

Dominic McGuire â€“ This kid continues to find ways to contribute. I still don’t know if I can recommend grabbing him in 12 team and under leagues and I really wouldn’t want to rely on playing him in 14 and over leagues but he does fill the stat sheet. Check last night’s line â€“ 6 points, 6 boards, 9 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. That isn’t going to win you a week but it isn’t going to hurt either.

Jason Terry â€“ Four threes and 20 points later the Jet looks good to play in all lineups.

Monta Ellis â€“ It’s pretty official, the Monta pick is a bust. Monta has now left the team for personal reasons and the rest of the season is now in jeopardy. I do think he’ll play again so don’t drop him yet. Stay tuned.



Nate Robinson â€“ I’d be pretty surprised if Nate didn’t play tomorrow against Atlanta. He’s nursing a sprained ankle and is not practicing but we all know Nate’s a gamer. My guess is that he’s in there.

Corey Maggette – Forget “Punk’d”, if you’re a Maggette owner you’ve been “Nellie’d”. Both Turiaf and Maggette will sit tonight as the Warriors continue to try and get a better look and develop younger players. If you’re trying to win your fantasy season owning players who are on the Warriors could make it harder than it should be. It’s only a matter of time before Rob Kurz goes off for the Warriors. Ugh.