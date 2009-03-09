(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/9/09

Mondays are all about decisions. And this week there are serious, serious, decisions to be made. The playoffs are a coming and you need your roster and starting lineups on point. This week has plenty of injury risks in it and as long I had a decent back up, there are only a few of the risk starts that I would actually make. The most important thing is making sure you get stats. A DNP is not a risk you can probably afford if you’re still in the running. That being said, let’s discuss.

Rajon Rondo â€“ I was digging for this exact news before I posted today. The Celtics play three games this week and although Rondo truly believes that he could play on Wednesday night, he won’t even travel with the team and could miss the whole week. This is going to hurt owners, but at least you know and have time to get another option in your lineup. Eddie House is a better option than Steph, but both are pretty risky calls. If you happen to need threes though, House could steal you a category this week.

Kevin Garnett â€“ The latest news is that KG is out until March 20th. Leave him on your bench.

Glen Davis/Leon Powe â€“ Big Baby is also expected to be out this week leaving Leon Powe as an intriguing option. He’s guaranteed at least one good game this week I’d think and has been playing great as of late. Teams needing a forward have to consider Powe this week.

Carlos Boozer â€“ Just when you thought the Paul Millsap run was over, Boozer’s ankle kept him out of this past weekends game and Millsap once again dropped a double/double. Boozer is questionable for Tuesday night’s game and the news was more optimistic yesterday than it is today. My hunch is that he sits one or two games this week.

Marc Gasol â€“ After an 18 point performance last night (although the boards were weak), Gasol ended the week averaging 21 points, 10 boards, 2.75 blocks, 4 assists, and 1 steal. Ready for the percentages? 72% from the field and 81% from the line. He was the top ranked center next to Yao Ming last week.

Baron Davis â€“ Again, the Clippers are a disaster so who really knows. He missed Saturday with a hamstring injury that sounded extremely mild. I’m going to assume that he plays this week.



Josh Howard â€“ J-Ho is having his ankle looked at is questionable for the week. He’s been a killer all season with injuries and had just seemed to be hitting his stride. You have to bench him this week.

Marvin Williams â€“ He’s questionable for tonight with back issues. He’s more likely to play than not play but if you have another option as your 3rd or 4th forward you should go with it.

Chris Kaman â€“ The MRI was clear and Kaman will suit up and play tomorrow night. He’ll most likely see limited minutes and is a risky start for this week, but he should be owned with the hope of starting him next week.

Marcus Camby â€“ I mean, who really knows right? Supposedly Camby has medication and feeling better but he’s still questionable and he EASILY could come up with another ailment by Tuesday. The funny thing is, my hunch is that he plays but he hasn’t been that productive even when he has played. I would bench hm.

Thabo Sefolosha â€“ He doesn’t do much to overwhelm you stats wise, but he fills categories. Yesterday? 9 points, 3 assists, 2 boards, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. He should be owned. The Thunder are going to give him 30 plus the rest of the way and with the Green and Durant injuries lingering, he’s a good start this week.

Nenad Krstic â€“ Nenad’s near double/double last night wasn’t an aberration. He’s playing much much better ball right now and is a fixture at center for the Thunder. He’s a very solid 2nd center or forward replacement if you need one.

Jeff Green â€“ Green remains a game time decision and I think is another one that is a very tough call. I again think you need to see that he can play and is healthy before you put him in your lineup. I’d wait one more week.

Kevin Durant â€“ Again, you have to bench him. Durant also feels like he isn’t far away, but the Thunder are going to take zero risks with KD. Stinks, but unless we find something out in the next few hours, leave him on the bench.

Hit me with your questions and comments. My guess is that you all have a lot of them today.