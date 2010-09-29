Amar’e kicks off new era in New York; Carmelo trade may be dead

Usually you can watch NBA TV’s “Real Training Camp” and convince yourself that any team is good. With the New York Knicks, not so much. While Amar’e Stoudemire and Co. showed some promise during yesterday’s televised practice, there were some definite red flags — like when the team went through a fast-paced transition drill and nobody made a layup for like 5 minutes until Pat Ewing Jr. decided to start dunking everything he could get his hands on … Amar’e looked good. Granted, everything was three-quarters speed tops, but one time Amar’e went from the arc to the rack and threw down something like a backhanded half-windmill dunk casually … Every Knicks player had a device (about the size of a lightweight Flip cam) tucked in a pocket on the back of their jersey that basically calculated how hard they were playing. It’s kind of like a heart rate monitor, but it somehow keeps track of when you’re banging bodies and hitting the floor, stuff like that. Too bad Eddy Curry is hurt, otherwise we’d find out if it registers negative digits … Anthony Mason was in the building, looking exactly like you would have thought Anthony Mason would look once he didn’t have to workout for a living. When we saw Mase sweating all over interviewer Greg Anthony and breathing hard, one of our guys asked why he was so tired. “He had to walk over there,” somebody answered … According to at least one Yahoo! report, the Nets have given up on the Carmelo Anthony trade for the time being. ‘Melo is practicing with the Nuggets and saying nothing’s wrong, so maybe this was just another Chris Paul situation where the end result was simply putting his team on notice that he’s not gonna stick around for his health. Still, the longer ‘Melo goes without signing Denver’s extension offer, the more likely it is he’ll be dealt. Plus another ESPN report said the Warriors are involved in talks with Denver, which might include Stephen Curry … The big story out of Miami’s opening day of camp was how much LeBron, Wade, Bosh and the rest focused on defense. Unless you thought this was just going to be a nightly dunk contest, that shouldn’t be a surprise. The South Beach Big Three may or may not have taken cues from Boston’s Big Three by deciding to team up, but they definitely saw (and experienced) via the Celtics that you have to play stingy defense to win a ring … How good are the Hawks going to be? Joe Johnson cleaned up in free agency this summer, but did his team get any better? Are they going any farther than the second round this time? We previewed ATL’s season HERE … Everybody is saying the right things this time of year. In Houston, Kevin Martin says he’s trying to D-up. “In Sac, I can honestly say I had one thing on my mind,” Martin was quoted in the Houston Chronicle. “I didn’t play a lot of defense. I didn’t have a 7-6 center. I didn’t have a point guard that can score 20 a night or a four-man that can do every spin move in the world and not be dizzy. I have all that now so I can get back to how it was under Rick Adelman, playing defense and still being a productive offensive guy.” Wait, when did K-Mart get a 7-6 center on his team? We haven’t seen anybody that tall suited up for the Rockets … We’re out like Mase’s comeback …
I’m liking K-Marts attitude, good for him. If he bulks up and plays some D the Rockets are going to be a VERY big problem out west, all depends on that 7’6 guy.
anthony mason…always glorious
Kevin Martin could take the next step if he’s truly serious about defending & passing.
Today’s Smack was good enough to make up for that horrible Zach Randolph should become the most over paid player of all time article. Funny as shit. New York ain’t gonna be good this year, I’ll be surprised if they aren’t eliminated from play off contention in the first 50 games of the season.
Steph Curry involved in trade for Melo?!?
By the time Melo makes his mind, it’s gonna be a trade for SETH Curry…
And good luck to K-Mart bulkin up. Offseason is over. I’m thinkin he’s gonna be stuck in that Reggie/Rip/Tayshaun body for his career
I thought NYK was gonna be a nice little sleeper 8th seed pick, today might of just been rust… who knows… Either way, the Smack’s are getting better every day which means it’s almost time!!!!!!
hey, at least the cp3 and melo blockbuster trade rumors kept the offseason somewhat exciting…
time for Walsh to just deal whoever Denver wants, except for Amar’e, for ‘Melo.
that way they can exit the second round playoffs.
@NYK
Only problem with that is that Denver wouldn’t really want anything on the roster besides Amar’e. The Knicks have no pieces, which is lame because I’d rather see Melo in NYK right now.
Melo will come in free agency next year or for pennies on the dollar around the trade deadline…walsh is gunna get a pick at some point this year from somewhere and then watch out…hopefully he dont gotta give up gallo or RAAAAAANDY tho
The comments on Eddy Curry and Anthony Mason? Cold blooded..
Anybody else remember Mason’s hair murals from the early 90s?? Whereever he got those done, they deserve some recognition. He had the best haircuts in the history of the NBA.
I was afraid of this happening again. Chicago and NY were used once again by a NBA player to gain more publicity for his endorsements and shoe sales. Funny thing is 3 of those bastards are signed with Jordans shoe brand Melo, CP3, and Wade. and those 3 were the least likely to leave their situation anyway. @JAY, Mase and Rodman in his Detroit days had some nice graphics and i hated both of them!
I don’t know about graphics but the best blended fade and 360 goes to Juwan Howard. He got them Chi-Town barbers. Shots out to CVS. Kevin Martin has been soft to me. Will see if he gets tougher and show some Wade type skill & heart.
@chicagorilla, now only those 3 but LBJ and RuPaul used chi and NY… ‘coz they made it seem that it’s the place for them… :) then bolted somewhere else… :) If Chicago will only give noah to denver then sign dampier then their middle wouldn’t be lost… ;P then that’ll be a team that you wouldn’t wanna f*** wit’!
Amare alone could lead the Knicks to the playoffs.
@ Nizzio – I dunno. I’m all for the East being wide open after the top 5, but Amar’e is going to look a LOT different catching lobs from Ray Felton than he did from Steve Nash. Ask Shawn Marion.
Amare alone could lead the Knicks to the playoffs? Bro, you don’t know what you’re talking about. Maybe in the weak East, but Amare couldn’t even lead the Suns to the playoffs 2 years ago and that was with Shaq and Nash. Amare is going to get a wake up call in NY and he’ll be begging for a good PG before the season is over!
@dagwaller – true… but amare doesn’t live through lobs like chandler is to CP3 and shawn marion.
he’s more of a pick and roll guy, so i don’t think there would be a drop of numbers for amare… that’s on my opinion…
guess we’ll know once they start the season. :)
I think I finally got this Melo thing figured out. He’s smarter than I thought.
He knows that whatever team he goes to will have to give up assets to sign him, thus ruining their winning potential for him that year and beyond. He doesn’t want to sign the extension unless he is sure that team is a contender.
So why not wait for 2011 free agency to come, step back, and review what team has what player. Go from there, why get a trade to NJ and play without Harris and Favors when you can just sign with them and play with both?
He’s made enough money that it shouldn’t even be a factor in his decision anymore. So I fully suspect him to go to either NJ or New York after this year or maybe even resign in Denver if they prove themselves to be any good.
Smart man the Anthony guy…
@ Stunnaboy
good post…which pretty much sums up why Denver needs to trade him and get something before he leaves for nuthin.
Even without Noah, that trade will look good if they get nuthin next summer.
It’s like last season when GSW offered Anthony, Azabuike and draft picks for Bosh and Toronto refused…
It’s teams are banking on that 1% chance they stay.
If I’m a GM and I have a superstar in a contract year and I know REALISTICALLY he aint resigning (cough Bosh cough) why bother keeping him when you can trade him? Get some young talent and draft picks, tank for a ear and enter the next draft LOADED. maybe you hit a home run and get your next franchise guy, maybe you hit 2/3 doubles and get some decent guys. At least your on the right track.
That Bosh for Randolf/Azabuike trade would have been AMAZING for Toronto and stupid for GSW seeing as there was no way Bosh would have resigned…
HAHAHAHA to the Eddy Curry and negative digits line… definitely haven’t laughed that hard in a minute on Smack…
@ downtown – very good point! Chandler post-Paul was like the hot chick in middle school that lost her wonder bra, and just dropped off and didn’t know why!
I liked Amar’e in PHX, sad to see him go. That said, Felton is a big drop from Nash in general, not just the lob department. You know what I’m getting at, I think.