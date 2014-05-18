Andre Drummond Will Knock You Out If You Come On To His Mom

Pistons center Andre Drummond is enjoying his offseason with his mom in Hawaii, and posted a picture with her on Instagram. One of the first comments made mention her looks in a lurid manner. Dre took exception to the comment and responded.

Via SB Nation’s Tom Ziller, comes this screenshot of the interaction — now since gone — involving Drummond and the commenter:

It shouldn’t bare mentioning, but we’ll say it anyway: don’t do that. Drummond is seven feet tall and 270 pounds, big even by NBA standards.

(SB Nation)

