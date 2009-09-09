Andrea Bargnani Is The Best Plan B In The NBA

The thought of Chris Bosh bolting south next summer rekindles all sorts of bad memories for Raptors fans. Nine years ago, they watched T-Mac turn his back on the franchise and sign with the Magic. Although it’s just merely speculation that Bosh will sign elsewhere at this point, one person who is doing a great job preparing for the worst is Bryan Colangelo. The Raps GM has been on point all offseason, securing a solid foundation for the future by locking up Hedo Turkoglu and Andrea Bargnani to long-term deals.

Ever since last year, rumors have been flying around about Bosh going everywhere from Miami to New York to Detroit. Like T-Mac, Bosh might want to explore the opportunity to be in a larger market, where he can get more exposure and endorsement deals. Obviously the franchise is going to do whatever it takes to keep Bosh, who has the chance to be one of the top five players in this league. But if he decides to leave, can Bargnani step in and be the face of the Raptors?

From the day he was drafted first overall in 2006, Bargnani has drawn comparisons to Dirk Nowitzki because they are both seven-footers and can shoot the ball. Up until this point, Andrea hasn’t proven that he is a star, but he has proven he can grow. He posted career highs in points (15.4), rebounds (5.4), blocks (1.2), field goal percentage (45 percent) and three-point percentage (40.9 percent). Those drastic improvements were enough to earn him a five-year, $50 million extension. He clearly has the confidence of Colangelo and coach Jay Triano.

The question now is, does Bargnani have the killer instinct that Dirk and every other star in this league needs to have? Living in Canada the last three years, I’d seen a lot of Raptors games (shout out to Leo Rautins and Raptors TV) and saw Bargnani become more aggressive and hit his share of big shots down the stretch of games. But he hasn’t proven that he can take over a game by himself yet. I can see him growing into that role though, especially since Colangelo has created a European-friendly environment with the style of play and players (i.e. Calderon, Belinelli, Turkoglu).

This should be the year Bargnani, who turns 24 on October 26, takes his game to the next level. He’s always had a secondary role so it would be interesting to imagine what his potential would be if Bosh was not around. If he can be more aggressive in the post, become a better rebounder and assert himself more down the stretch, I think you will be able to mention his name alongside with Nowitzki and Pau Gasol in the next few years.

