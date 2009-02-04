Andrew Bogut out for 8 weeks

Milwaukee fans might want to forget about the playoffs and focus on winning the race for Blake Griffin. With Michael Redd (knee) already out for the season, the Bucks learned today that Andrew Bogut will miss at least eight weeks with a stress fracture in his back.
Bogut had recently returned to the lineup after dealing with back spasms for the last month or so, but sat out last night’s loss to the Nets. He’s averaging 11.7 points and 10.3 boards this season. I’m in the camp that thinks Bogut is underrated; because of the guys drafted behind him (Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Danny Granger, Andrew Bynum, etc.) and the fact that he plays for Milwaukee, he doesn’t get enough credit as one of the better centers in the League. But chronic back problems for a 7-footer isn’t a good sign.
That Milwaukee crap aint flying.Ray-Ray was getting in movies and All-Star game there.He just aint better then none of them dudes drafted behind him.He’s okay but is this news because I aint seen this cat since the Olympics and I watch league pass nightly.Especially now with my wrist all fucked up.
“Ya reckon he got the blimey injury wrestlin’ crocs?”
Get it? haha…cause he’s Australian?!
hahaha…hah….hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
is this thing on?
@doc — Ray played college ball in the Big East, so he was high-profile coming into the League. And even then, you didn’t see him getting as many endorsements as some other guys who weren’t as good as he was during his Milwaukee days. It also helped that the Bucks were good. Bogut is low-profile because Milwaukee is small-market and because the team stinks.
Bogey was playing hurt in the Olympics. Then he went back to China for an exhibition game. Demanding Olympic shedule, constant travel, bad Chinese food, and no rest meant an injury waiting to happen.
Speaking of Blake Griffin, who would you compare him to? I’m working when any of his games are on. If OKC gets top pick, they should pick Has Thabeet. No one can guard him, so he says.
Man i have bynum and bogut on my fantasy team and they are BOTH out for at least 2 months..this will kill my team..
Bigs have bigger body parts, so are more susceptible to injury (Yao, Bill Walton, Sam Bowie, Ralph Sampson, etc.)
This should allow Ramon Sessions to jack up even more shots. I’m glad I snatched him from the waiver wire a couple of weeks ago.
I see Sessions dropping 20+ for the rest of the season. No Redd nor Bogut. He only has Rich Jefferson and C Villanueva to deal with. Both of them are somewhat injury prone to. Elson is a good pickup also.
If Bogut were on LA or the Knicks both of those idiot team’s fans would be saying he’s a first ballot HOFer. This guy is actually pretty underrated.
Players are dropping like flies now!!
Bogut is in the top third of the league for Centers. I’m usually a big fan of his (especially after the fake high fives), but lump him in with Oden and Bynum. That is, until they can prove they can hold up to the rigors of an NBA season, I can’t call them top 10.
For instance, Bogut has played four seasons now, and this is the second one in which he’ll play less than 70 games (66 games a couple years ago – not bad, but not great, either). Same deal with Bynum, and we all know that it’s the same with Oden.
But Amar’e got hurt, too, and he rebounded well. Does anyone know of a player that has had a similar injury to Bogut’s, and how well he came back?
Nash is tougher. He plays with back issues all the time.
Bogut is the most important player for the Bucks. His picks, passing, charges-taken, blocks, rebounding, and all-around smart play put him in the Oscar Robertson MOLD. MOLD, ok? I was actually really looking forward to seeing how things would go without Mike Redd, as nice of a fella as he is. Charlie V was easily picking up the scoring void, and RJ was playing a deservedly larger role. With Bogut, the offense was fluid and the defense was efficient.
It will be very tough without him, because the Bucks have no comparable substitute. Both Elson and Gadzuric are merely big awkward bodies. Charlie Bell has a similar basketball sense to Bogut, so we may need to play very small in order to win. I would also recommend trashing the red jerseys–they make us look like the Bulls. The green jerseys are dope, however.
bogut is easily underrated….
this is a guy who could average a 20-10 if the offense actually ran through him…he’s had perenially dud teammates since he came in and bogut is the type of player who will play for the team…he’ll sacrifice his shots to make the open pass…he’ll screen and protect the driver from defenders….
just watch the guy play…serious court smarts with great skill…
Hey Pig, I do too! I also have Redd so imagine how my team is doing.
As a Bucks fan blow this thing up,
There are plenty of teams out there that would offer the Bucks attractive deals for RJ – Bucks are screwed having two absolute lemons in both Bogut and Redd, who gives a damn how good they could be when neither can stay on the cot damn floor,
Its stupid what both are getting paid – try to resign Charlie V or Sess, thats the best hope you have, maybe you can get a decent pick for RJ and some other combo
MSkittle,dude you’re unlucky then,I had boozer but i managed to trade him when he played