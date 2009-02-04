Andrew Bogut out for 8 weeks

02.04.09

Milwaukee fans might want to forget about the playoffs and focus on winning the race for Blake Griffin. With Michael Redd (knee) already out for the season, the Bucks learned today that Andrew Bogut will miss at least eight weeks with a stress fracture in his back.

Bogut had recently returned to the lineup after dealing with back spasms for the last month or so, but sat out last night’s loss to the Nets. He’s averaging 11.7 points and 10.3 boards this season. I’m in the camp that thinks Bogut is underrated; because of the guys drafted behind him (Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Danny Granger, Andrew Bynum, etc.) and the fact that he plays for Milwaukee, he doesn’t get enough credit as one of the better centers in the League. But chronic back problems for a 7-footer isn’t a good sign.

