Another Team USA blowout win; another Carmelo trade rumor

Even more than the Lakers, Celtics, Duke, and Bob Hurley Sr.‘s kids at St. Anthony’s High School in Jersey; we can’t think of a team that is more heavily scruitinized than USA Basketball’s senior national group. Only during a Team USA summer do you hear “unimpressive” and “22-point win” put next to each other, which was the case from a lot of critics following yesterday’s 99-77 win over Slovenia at the World Championship … Sure, there was stuff to gripe about: Derrick Rose guided an offense that committed 17 turnovers, and Slovenia shot 33 free throws, and Coach K had some questionable subbing patterns, yanking Kevin Durant at times when it seemed he was about to single-handedly blow the game wide open. But at the end of the day, a rout is a rout, and Team USA’s 2-0 record right now looks a lot better than Spain’s 1-1 or Canada’s 0-2 … Durant put up 22 points in just 22 minutes, getting out to a hot start before Coach K took him out early. Just like the Croatia game, it was close until the second quarter, when the U.S. went on a 14-3 run to stretch the lead to 14 at halftime. Then with Durant on the court to start the second half, another big run pushed it into 20-piecing territory … As much as we love Rajon Rondo‘s game, we’re glad Russell Westbrook is on this squad. He should have been booked for felony humiliation after what he did to the guy guarding him in the Croatia game, and against Slovenia, Westbrook made the highlight reel again by pulling a Nate Robinson-on-Yao move when he swatted a shot by 6-foot-11 Hasan Rizvic … The ’08 Draft class is actually reppin’ pretty hard in Turkey: D-Rose starting at PG, Westbrook becoming a highlight machine, Eric Gordon raining murder from outside, and Kevin Love pulling down double-digit rebounds every game (“That’s how I make my money,” Love told reporters afterward). Remember when people thought K-Love would be a bust in the League? Haven’t heard many of them lately … The game of the day was Argentina vs. Australia. Luis Scola posted 31 points and 9 rebounds, but the Argentines needed a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to finally take the lead. With three seconds left, Argentina was up two when they threw the ball away on an inbounds. Australia got it back and got off a good-looking three, but it rimmed out. Patty Mills had 21 points and 5 assists for the losers … Other stat lines from Day 2 of the WC tourney: Spain got back on the winning track, knocking off New Zealand behind Marc Gasol‘s 22 points and 3 blocks, and Ricky Rubio‘s 8 points, 11 assists and 3 steals; Mickael Gelabale continues his breakout with 18 points in France’s win over Lebanon; Hedo Turkoglu scored 14 in Turkey’s win over Russia; Leandro Barbosa put up 21 points, 6 boards and 4 steals as Brazil beat Tunisia; Linas Kleiza had 18 points and 10 boards in Lithuania’s win over Canada; Yi Jianlian scored 26 in China’s win over Ivory Coast; Jan Jagla‘s 22 points led Germany in a double-OT win over Serbia; Vassilis Spanoulis lit up Puerto Rico for 28 points in Greece’s win; and Hamed Haddadi dumped 27 points and 9 boards on Croatia in a loss for Iran. Tough blow to all those people saying Croatian center Ante Tomic is the next Pau Gasol and better than some of Team USA’s bigs. Just saying … If the latest rumors are true that the Nuggets are trying to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Kings, Nets or Wolves, this could be the next salvo in the power struggle between players and executives. ‘Melo and his people are trying to force the Nuggets to trade him, so instead of doing ‘Melo a favor by sending him to the Magic or Rockets, they’d send him to a terrible team or to a city he’d most likely hate. At the same time, we don’t see why Sacramento or Minnesota would give up the farm for ‘Melo when there’s zero percent change he re-signs next summer … We’re out like ‘Melo in ‘Sota …
Gordon is good…
Iran lost to Croatia last nite… get your scrore board right…
Tomic is still very young, give him couple of years to develop.. after all, he is 7’2″..
luv the conclusion ^^
Dear God… check the results.
Iran’s win?Croatia won against Iran 20+ points. Tomic destroyed Haddadi, but got in early foul trouble.
Man, you didn’t even watched the game. Than don’t talk about it lookin in the box score.
Two words: Fact check.
ok, so you don’t watch any other games but usa and that’s ok. but talking nonsense? is it hard to check [turkey2010.fiba.com] from time to time, to get your facts straight?
Tomic didn’t destroy anybody. At the end of the 1st quarter he had 6 points and Hadadi had 8 points. Then Hadadi got Tomic in foul trouble. Hadadi had 27 points for the game, Tomic had 12.
LOL at the Euro fans getting their panties all tied up. Stop crying over one score typo; obviously if Dime got all the other games right with winners and high scorers, they were fact checking. Relax.
Besides, who the fuck was really watching Iran vs Croatia? Where was that on TV? Two sorry-ass teams in a meaningless game.
Yi isn’t embarssing us for once, China for the darkhorse!!
Guys, he never said that Iran beat Croatia. He said, “Hamed Haddadi dumped 27 points and 9 boards on Croatia.. IN A LOSS FOR IRAN” indicating that Iran lost.
haha, if you didn’t watch meaningless game than shut the f… up and don’t try to make smart ass conclusions regarding that meaningless game.
haddadi had 27 field goal attempts. and he acts like biggest douchebag in Turkey.
Sac is a legit city, don’t dis on midtown. Minny, Melo would probably hate. Dunno about Jersey, but Sac is tight. Every player who has come here has liked it, so don’t hate the city. We aren’t Detroit or Cleveland.
Mind you, the Kings don’t get Melo without giving up Tyreke or Cousins, which they will not do.
calm down guys….I mean, if two pointless teams play a pointless game and nobody important watches it, does it even take place?
i did saw some people in the vip (very important people) so that game took place after all.,
WTF?! Hadaddi and Tomic sounding like a LeBron vs Kobe discussion. Bullshit. HAHAHAHAHAHA
I been sayin Denver needs to man up and do Melo before he dimisses them. No mercy on that shit either. Players gettin too big for their own good.
Denver gm needs to call up the worst squads he can and offer Melo for next season, no extension, for draft picks n filler. Miami tanked 2 seasons to get their dream team.
Denver can do it in one season.
Melo becomes a one year rental in Minny or SacTown or Jersey and sells some jerseys and gives the team an allstar, and loses a ton o cash in the new cba but can go wherever he wants next year, but the team gets the trade exemption to grab free agents.
Denver gonna suck so they get a lottery pick AND the lottery pick from the trade.
Rebuild mode begins…
Did anyone notice Andre Iguodala air balls or bricks anything not a dunk in both games??!!
Goran Dragic was getting his a$$ busted.
Haddadi and Tomic sounds like the replacement drink to Henny and Hipno.
Pareja, or RapeJa, or whatever the fuck… nobody cares that your 12 year-old ass is upset about some sorry-ass stat line from some sorry-ass FIBA game. Now if your mom let’s you log back on after homework, and you’re reading this, and you did “saw some people in the vip”, then go eat an International Dick.
Melo to the Spurs makes the most sense – Spurs have D but their Offense disappears at time. The only time Melo’s offense disappears is when he is sleeping
It’s funny how cats get so excited when they catch a mistake in the Smack! It’s like they living for that moment to rant about a mistake.
“Oh my freaking gosh, you guys forgot to capitalize the first letter in the first sentence! I think I just got lupus, a headache and ringworm from that. Get your ish together DIME!”
It’s honestly not that serious. Melo to a sorry team lol. Dude about to serve time. Team USA looks good, thank GOD for coach K!
LMAO @ going to a bar and asking for a Haddadi & Tomic
For real though… you guys excusing Dime on the scoreboard error, get real. How do you fuck up reporting a score?? One word, amateurish. <–is that even a word?? :|
I’m with Poppi Gee. People making too much of little mistakes. This is a blog. And it’s free. I don’t see these mistakes in the magazine. If I was paying for this I’d expect better but I’m not so I don’t. If you have a problem with errors you have every right to go elsewhere for your basketball news yet every morning you’re back here reading smack complaining again. Grow the fuck up.
If any of those teams give Denver the house for Melo. People need to stop complaining about the smaller markets all of a sudden not having a chance to compete with the bigger markets as if they ever had a chance and knowing that its really a 6 team race for the championship every year anywaz. Melo has the edge in this because i dont think those teams are that stupid but those are the reasons why those teams stay down. A 1 year rental??? @KIZZLE My Heat tanking 2yrs was worth it though, unlike New York who will tank the Next 2 seasons again until they get Paul and still wont win a ship lol. Glad im not a Knicks fan and good thing for them is that both there football teams look strong this year and the Yankees are good because basketball they do not know. Could you imagine if they dont get Melo next year. Im calling it now! Orlando for Melo…
Spelling errors are one thing… regarding that, i agree, grow the fuck up.
However, reporting that Team A beat Team B, when in reality Team B routed the shit out of Team A is amateurish.
The most important part of this whole “error” is that it was over a game nobody really cares about who won or lost.
Bartender, I’ll take a Haddadi and Tomic and my lady friend here will have a Melo-N-Sota. Put it on my tab – David Kahn
LMFAOoOoO!!
@That’s What Up…. you’re on a roll, brother. Haha!
[www.youtube.com]
Russell Westbrook Clip
I would say Andre Iguodala is in the top 5 of Angriest dunkers of all time.
1. Rain Man
2. ‘Nique
3. KMart
4. Iguodala
5. Shaq?
Actually i would put Chocolate Thunder ahead of him.
1. K-Mart
2. Reign Man
3. Dawkins
4. Young KG
5. Stromile
1. Reign Man
2. K-Mart
3. Dawkins
4. Young KG
5. Iguodala and Stat (Tie)
Shouldn’t LeBron be in there somewhere?
In other news the Moose Jaw Backsliders beat the Sweet Water Winos….OOPS ERROR That is Sweet Water actually beat Moose Jaw.
Really does anyone care? No.
Hell yeah i’d throw Shaq in there..
Dude broke backboards ala Chocolate Thunder..
Lebron is another one of those.. LBJ be throwing them down HARD sometimes..
Dwight Howard dunks pretty hard too sometimes..
I think theres a big difference between someone who dunks hard, and someone who sees someone trying block them and then goes even harder. I dont think you can put dwight there cause theres not really anyone who can contest his dunks.
Iggy is just an angry man because he got screwed hard out of the dunk contest a few years back. I believe it was the same year that Nate tried he same dunk 85 times in a row until he was successful.
Of all time angriest dunkers and I see AI II, K-Mart, and flippin Stromile Swift – seriously?????
Nique doesn’t rank above these guys!?! You ever see a two handed windmill OVER somebody (Poolpal has!)? Cmon, guys didn’t just start dunking – X-Man, Barkley, and Zo.
barkley wasnt angry, he just put his body into it
DIME can we get a “We Reminisce” on Shawn Kemp dunks. That dude was just stupid in-game dunking wise.
We all know MJ was one of the greatest dunkers of all time (dunk competition wise).
Question: Where does MJ rank as far as in-game dunks though, does he crack the top 5?
Random 5 that come off the top of brain for in-game dunks:
Shawn Kemp
Vince
D-Wade
Shannon Brown
Nique
oops sorry didn’t know it would do that hahahaha. Wow!
how bout Keon Clarks’ “im so angry I dont even want to touch the rim” dunk?
Sprewell. The “I’m so angry I’ve gotta feed my family” dunk…
LOL @ the one post that said Sac is a decent city. PLEASE!!! its COW-town USA and its a waste-land!!
Chocolate thunder block this **it, we need a TO
Xman was mad he was so ugly
Kemp all i got, thanks GP
Vinsanity stink face or whiney face?
Spree was mad at no respect
*Honorable mention
Nique keep the film rolling once i get to the key
@46 when you mature you will be looking for Sactown, mr. No date