Austin Reaves Recalled The Exact Moment He Realized LeBron Fully Trusted Him

Austin Reaves vaulted from “nice role player” to “core piece” of the Lakers last year, particularly with his run through the playoffs in which he was the Lakers third-best player. That earned him a handsome contract this summer and a lot of buzz, and while there were some struggles regaining that form early this season, he’s been back on track of late.

Reaves joined J.J. Redick for an upcoming episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast, and recalled how there was a specific moment early in that playoff run when he realized he had the full trust of LeBron James. It was Game 1 of the Grizzlies series, when Reaves scored 23 points and got hot late, they were coming up the floor and LeBron had the ball, so Reaves instinctively ran to the corner. However, James called him over and had him take the ball and run a set, which Reaves remembers being an incredibly nervy moment, but one where he just didn’t want to let LeBron down.

This is part of what makes LeBron who he is as a star, because he has always, for better or worse, put that trust in his teammates. While it doesn’t always work out and at times has earned him plenty of criticism, it also has a lasting effect on his teammates who feel that trust and not only get a confidence boost from it, but are determined to make sure they succeed for him as well. Reaves goes on to detail how he’s always been a bit surprised by how normal LeBron is as a teammate given his stature, and it’s clear that means a lot to Reaves and is part of why LeBron is so beloved by so many teammates past and present.