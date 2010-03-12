Austin Rivers H.S. Hoop Diary: Championship Week & Big Decisions

Winter Park (Fla.) High School point guard Austin Rivers is one of the best prep players, pound-for-pound, in the country. HighSchoolHoop.com ranks the 6-4 junior fifth overall in its national top 50. Rivers has been verbally committed to Florida for over a year, but this fall, decided to open things up and let Duke recruit him as well.

The younger son of Celtics coach Doc Rivers and younger brother of Indiana Hoosiers PG Jeremiah Rivers, Austin has agreed to give HSH and Dime exclusive access by chronicling his thoughts in a regular diary where he’ll update readers on everything from his personal life to his high school season to his thoughts on Duke and Florida. Here are some excerpts from his newest entry:

*** *** ***

What’s up world! Sorry for the delay, but it’s been hectic with all of the state tournament stuff. But I do have good news — we won! We just won it recently. We beat Dr. Phillips (76-57), a pretty decent team. They were a lot smaller than us, but they were pretty scrappy.

We just put it on ’em in the second half. We were only up two in the first half, then everybody started stepping up. This was the first state title in our school’s history, so it felt great. It’s a relief because I think it’s important to win and not just to be a good player, ya know?

That’s what makes great players great. You can’t just be a great scorer, a great passer, a great rebounder … That’s not what I wanted to be in high school. I want to be a great player, and the only way to do that is to win. So to win the state title was REALLY big for me.

It’s crazy down here. Everyone is really excited about us winning. We might be doing a parade. We may be doing something with the Governor. Man it’s all gonna be crazy! …

… I’m gonna get things going with my AAU team and by the time school starts next year, I’ll be solidly committed to a school.

I plan on taking an official visit to Florida first, and then Duke this summer for sure. Like I said, it’s gonna be tough to decide between those two quality schools.

I definitely keep in touch with Coach (Billy) Donovan and Coach (Mike) Krzyzewski regularly. I talked to Coach Donovan a few days ago. Actually, Coach K called me after I won my state title, but I missed the call. I need to call him back now that I think about it. I’m gonna do that … But I thought that was really cool because he had just got finished smashing North Carolina and he took out the time to call me.

That’s the only reason I wasn’t there for the Duke/UNC game, by the way: That game was the same night as our state title game. It looks like it worked out good for both of us, but I wish I could’ve been there.

You can read the rest of Austin’s diary at HighSchoolHoop.com.