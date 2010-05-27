Austin Rivers H.S. Hoop Diary: Planning visits to UNC, UCLA

Going into his senior year, Winter Park (Fla.) High School point guard Austin Rivers is ranked 2nd overall on the HighSchoolHoop.com national Top 50 list. Having recently de-committed from Florida, he now has Duke, North Carolina, UCLA, Texas, Kansas and the Gators vying for his signature.

The younger son of Celtics coach Doc Rivers, Austin has agreed to give HSH and Dime exclusive access by chronicling his thoughts in a regular diary on everything from his personal life to his AAU season to his recruiting process. Here’s an excerpt from his latest entry:

… I’m headed to Los Angeles this weekend for session three of the Elite Youth Basketball League. I know I’m gonna be going against a lot of good players out there and I’m definitely ready!

My dad’s team is doing really well. Last time I told you guys that I was gonna be going to see them play against Cleveland and of course they won that series. The atmosphere was great! Hopefully we’ll beat Orlando and get going to the next series and try to win another championship.

As far as my recruiting, I had originally planned to visit UCLA while I was in L.A., but I have to get back because I have exams. If the Celtics get to the next round and play the Lakers, I’ll probably take a visit while I’m out there watching the game. Either way, I’ll definitely visit UCLA at some point this summer. Same for North Carolina. I know a lot of people want to know when I’m headed there, but I haven’t set a date yet. I’ve just been real busy lately, but I’m definitely gonna get there. They’re one of those schools that you have to visit if you’re a player, like Duke and Kansas and all those schools. You’ve got to see what it’s like there.

I only get five official visits so I want to definitely go back to Duke. I’ve got to go to UCLA, Kansas, North Carolina and Florida, too. It doesn’t really matter to me what school I visit last or the order I visit schools. That stuff doesn’t matter to me at all. Whatever is best for me is what I’ll go with. That’s it. I do want to get my visits out of the way before August because I’m still planning on having a decision at some point in August. That’s my plan.

I still keep in touch with Coach K at Duke and Coach (Billy) Donovan at Florida. I haven’t talked to Coach (Roy) Williams at North Carolina, but he’s talked to my coach a few times. It’s cool just to talk to those guys. I like that they’re not very pushy at all. We don’t only talk about recruiting and why I need to come to their school, we also talk about life and what’s going on with the world. It’s really interesting.

I hear a lot of different things from the different schools. Some of them tell me how I can fit into their program, of course, and how they can see me being an All-Star and how they can see me having the same impact that Tim Tebow had in football. I hear a lot of stuff, and I really enjoy talking to those coaches.

* You can read the rest of Austin’s diary at HighSchoolHoop.com *