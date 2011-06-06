Bad Meets Evil: The Best NBA Reunions

. The real macaroni. Dyed hair. Angel-haired pasta. Rastafarian. 20 seconds, that’s all he needed to somehow connect the dots. Yep,is back, finally barging through once again with his good friend and heavyweight lyriciston their new EP, “Hell: The Sequel.” The reunion of Bad Meets Evil was a long time coming, and whether or not it lived up to the expectations doesn’t really matter. It happened, and now we can’t ever complain like “I don’t understand why they won’t just get back up in the studio.”

Reunions are always fun, and yet they hardly ever live up to their expectations. It’s impossible because we always want more, always figured the good ol’ days were better than good, better than they could’ve ever been.

With the project leaking earlier today, here are 12 reunions I would love to see in the NBA, one for every track/bonus track on the EP.

*** *** ***

1. “Welcome To Hell”

Since Royce drops a reference to Isiah Thomas in the track, we’ll go with a return for Isiah to New York City. Terrible teams be damned, sports are entertainment, and Isiah running the Knicks was pure comedic gold. Hopefully, it happens again.

Via ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh, Isiah spent over $120 million on players from 2005-10 who played just 82 games in a New York uniform; guys like Penny, Eddy Curry, Steve Francis, even Dan Dickau. What’s better than that?

2. “Fastlane”

Since I really have no clue what they are rapping about in this track, I’ll give a reunion request to Ben Gordon and Chicago considering no one really knows what happened to Gordon since leaving the CHI. He went to Detroit and fell off. Pulled a Rachael Leigh Cook after She’s All That on us.

3. “The Reunion”

Shaq and Kobe would be the reunion of all reunions. I can dream.

4. “Above the Law”

This is more of a guilty pleasure than anything else, but to have Zach Randolph don a Blazer jersey again would be amazing. Actually, bring Z-Bo back, hire Damon Stoudamire as an assistant coach, get Rasheed Wallace to reappear from wherever he’s hinding and then bring Mike Dunleavy back in to reside over it all with that forlorn, lost look. Qyntel Woods is available right?