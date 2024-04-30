The Boston Celtics got one injury scare in the first half of Game 4 in their series against the Miami Heat. Kristaps Porzingis hurt his calf with a little more than two minutes to go in the second quarter, which led to him leaving the game and not coming back after being labeled as doubtful.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter and Boston got another injury scare. Patty Mills got hit with a foul for shoving Derrick White, and after the play, Jayson Tatum tried to take a jumper. Bam Adebayo decided that wasn’t going to happen, so he went up and contested the shot. His foot went into Tatum’s landing area, causing the Celtics star to land on his foot and go down in pain after he rolled his ankle.

Bam Flagrant 1 after contesting Tatum dead ball shot 👀 pic.twitter.com/GcXoNQAia1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2024

Fortunately for Boston, Tatum ended up being ok, as he was able to remain in the game and did not seem like his ankle bugged him all that much. As for Adebayo, he got hit with a Flagrant 1 for this, while Al Horford got hit with a technical foul for a shove. Funny enough, this wasn’t the only high-profile example of someone contesting a post-whistle jumper during this Celtics season, as head coach Joe Mazzulla did this during a game against the Phoenix Suns this year, although no one rolled their ankle on that one.