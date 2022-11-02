ESPN’s NBA studio analyst crew will be getting a fresh perspective from one of the best coaches in all of basketball this year, as Becky Hammon was announced as the four-letter’s latest hire at the ESPNW Summit, making her debut next month.

Becky Hammon will join ESPN as an NBA studio analyst during the 2022-23 season, the company announced today. Hammon — the 2022 WNBA coach of the year who led the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA championship in October — will debut on ESPN in December. — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 2, 2022

Hammon is fresh off a WNBA championship winning season with the Las Vegas Aces in her first year as a head coach in the WNBA, where she opened up the talented Aces offensively by encouraging more three-pointers, which brought out the best in players like Kelsey Plum, and created more space for A’ja Wilson to take home another MVP award. In the playoffs, her after timeout play prowess was on full display, as the Aces were nearly unstoppable in late game situations when they had a chance to draw something up in the huddle.

Hammon arrived in Vegas after a number of years on the bench with Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, and will bring plenty of unique insight from being both a former player and a coach to ESPN’s studio crew. Her ability to break down action and provide the coaching perspective will be a welcome addition to ESPN’s NBA programming, and it’s a good job by the network to identify an opportunity to make their coverage of the league better.