Picking one word to describe anyone is hard, picking one to describe Becky Hammon is next to impossible, but the closest has to be expansive. Like staring out at a horizon ringed with heat-hazed hills, clouds boiling with weather rolling in from one direction and blue skies stretching out in the other. Expansive, as in something active, acute, and promising in every direction.

Hammon, who is coming off her 7th season as assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs and out of one of the more public head coaching searches, put on by the Portland Trail Blazers, is also a longtime champion of her athletic alma matter, the WNBA. As a 6-time All-Star who still might be better known for her perennial cool and incisive presence at the sideline of NBA games, Hammon also has a keen understanding of visibility, and where it tends to count more.

The WNBA’s inaugural Commissioner’s Cup Championship game, a matchup featuring two of the league’s best in the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun, airs via Amazon Prime Video in a first of its kind exclusive on August 12th. The Cup, a new in-season tournament created to raise interest in the WNBA throughout it’s regular season, will allow anyone with a Prime membership to stream the game and is another example of the WNBA’s comfort in experimenting for the sake of getting the game in front of new audiences.

“For the WNBA to be on a platform like Prime Video is a big deal,” Hammon says over the phone. “And I think the visibility of the game has a lot to do with the growth and the popularity of the game.”

It’s on the note of the Commissioner’s Cup that the conversation shifts to women’s accolades, specifically, a recent thread of all the titles Sue Bird has collected in one of the most storied careers in all of pro-sports. There are 39, and probably counting if you take into account Bird’s still accelerating career, but the surprising (and not so surprising) thing was how many people seemed to have no idea the extend of Bird’s achievements. Hammon, who often talks about moving the needle when it comes to recognition of women’s accomplishments in and outside of sports, chooses to look at it from a perspective of progress.

“The fact that people are talking about it, the fact that we’re having conversations is a positive. And the fact that it’s started to become visible to people to appreciate it more and not just from men, but other women, appreciating what these women have been doing for years and years,” Hammon says, adding, “Outside of sports, I mean they’re CEOs, they’re COO, they’re leading surgical teams, they’re leading platoons.”

From where she’s looking at it the needle is moving, because women are often the ones recognizing and holding up the successes of other women. Her own success, namely in gaining increasing notoriety for her name being tied to head coaching openings across the NBA, sits on the same double-edged sword of being one of the most qualified and accomplished professionals in the league whose qualifications tend to be viewed as less directly applicable, because her being hired as a head coach will inevitably become a heightened and scrutinized first rather than what it would be: the best person being hired for the job.

When Hammon’s name was floated by the Blazers as being in consideration for their new head coach, and was uttered again by Neil Olshey at Chauncy Billups’s introductory press conference in a kind of patronizing “thanks for coming out”, the message seemed anything but hopeful. But for Hammon, it was a step forward in the same race she’s been in her whole life and one she recently said she’s felt a step behind in since it started.