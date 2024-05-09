Reggie Miller is back at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. Miller is joining TNT’s broadcast booth for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, a longtime rivalry that is being renewed this season. And of course, for the fine folks in the Big Apple, there is no bigger antagonist in the history of this series than Miller, who always brought that little something extra at the Garden and made life hell for the Knicks.

Now, with the Knicks up in the series 1-0, Miller is here to provide some analysis, and of course, get a little stick from fans in New York. This included one of the biggest Knicks fans out there, Ben Stiller, videobombing an interview that Miller did with the Inside the NBA team and making clear that he did not care for him.

As you can see a little later in the clip, Miller and Stiller (which would be a great name for a law firm or something) eventually showed one another some love. And of course, there was Spike Lee, who brought Miller a present: Copies of the New York papers from when the two had their infamous run-in back in the 1990s, which Miller went on to sign.

Spike Lee showed up to Game 2 with a couple of presents for Reggie Miller 📰🔥 pic.twitter.com/2jVJAfqHGz — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 8, 2024

Reggie Miller stopped by to sign them for Spike 😂 https://t.co/iAuRN0M7F4 pic.twitter.com/xSlJBYTajv — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 9, 2024

Everything about Reggie being back at the Garden is really cool, and kudos to two of the biggest Knicks fans out there for leaning into it.