Best Dime Death Match: Manu Ginobili Vs. Carmelo Anthony

#San Antonio Spurs #Video #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
03.22.12 6 years ago
Wednesday night wasn’t a bad night to pass the rock around the NBA, but a couple dimes became must-watches the second they were thrown.

Arguably â€” and we can always here at Dime go on about who had that night’s best, well, dime â€” the two best of the night came from Carmelo Anthony in Philly and Manu Ginobili in San Antonio.

Two players who couldn’t be much different in their roles, sure, but they both went with one-touch passes of the now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t variety to get the job done.

Melo’s assist to Amar’e Stoudemire got Spike Lee jumping out of his courtside seat (to the delight of … why that’s Philly’s own Will Smith himself in the right side of the frame).

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Video#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIRECARMELO ANTHONYDimeMagMANU GINOBILINEW YORK KNICKSsan antonio spursThiago Splittervideo

