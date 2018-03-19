Getty Image

After a very successful first season, Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 professional basketball league the BIG3 just announced its plans for season two. Along with adding cities to which they’ll travel, Cube and company revealed a list of some marquee names to the already star-studded and competitive league.

The likes of Carlos Boozer, Nate Robinson, Glen Davis, Drew Gooden, Amar’e Stoudemire and Ron Artest were named co-captains for teams, while names like Greg Oden, Derek Anderson, Quentin Richardson, Smush Parker, Eddy Curry, Morris Peterson, Ryan Gomes and around 15 other new names entered into the league’s second official draft and draft combine.

The entire roster from championship winner Trilogy will return, as they look to win back-to-back titles and go undefeated for another season. Meanwhile the runners-up the Three-Headed Monsters, coached by Gary Payton, are still without a second co-captain (to be announced), but similarly will return intact.

Most other teams will be returning with about half of their original squads, but those roster holes will be filled via the draft. Trilogy has no picks, Three-Headed Monsters have one, and the remaining six teams will have three picks each, for a total of 19 selections in the draft. Currently, the draft pool is a whopping 67 players, with another 80 expected to be added via the combin. So only about one-fourth of the players at the combine will end up being selected.

We decided to run a mock draft of the selections based on the way things are currently shaping up. Things will most certainly change and I’m sure we’ll hear more players decide to jump in before this draft combine happens on April 11th.