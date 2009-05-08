Bill Russell Blames the Knicks For Marbury Drama

What was prohibiting Stephon Marbury from playing a positive role in the locker room, while also contributing scattered but valuable minutes off the bench back when he was in New York earlier this season? Though everyone is quick to point the finger at his head tattoo, his “horrible” attitude, and a laundry list of other things all related to Steph, it couldn’t have been entirely his fault. In fact, Bill Russell went on record this week, saying that the Knicks are to blame.



After being asked if Steph could have been “psychologically damaged” by the way he was treated, Russell responded, “He may have been. No matter how strong you are, that kind of stuff that went on this season was so ridiculous. I think what the Knicks did to him, having the whole thing play out in the papers [was wrong].”

Sometimes it takes a legend who has been through everything that a human can take to change the way that people look at a situation. While the Knicks made headway winning their fan base back after some disastrous seasons, Steph’s presence on the bench might not have negatively impacted the team (or their marketing strategy) if Mike D’Antoni and Donnie Walsh brought out the best in him – as the Celtics organization has.

Source: New York Post