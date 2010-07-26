Bobbito Garcia Wins Battle of Master vs. Pupil



When Banri “Bang” Takenouchi (Photo, right) moved from Japan to the United States roughly five years ago, he did so with one intention: play basketball in tournaments across New York City. With no clue on how to prove himself in the streets, Bang turned to one of the most prominent names in streetball history: playground legend and Bounce Magazine founder Bobbito Garcia. Through a love for basketball and passion for the game, a player Bang once idolized has become one of his best friends.

“I was watching his street videos in Japan, and I emailed him,” says Bang. “I feel like he’s my big brother now.”

Garcia speaks from experience when he describes the challenges of “making it” as an unknown.



“It’s hard to play tournaments in New York. If you don’t know anybody and don’t have a name, you won’t be able to play anywhere,” says Garcia (left). “So I told Bang to play pick-up in as many courts as possible, and to his credit, he impressed some people, and now he’s playing tournament basketball.”

At first, Bang was more apt to bust out fancy dribbles over fundamentally sound ball. After a few trips to the court together, Garcia realized his pupil needed to learn the basics first.

“I don’t think he understood what it meant to play physical,” says Bobbito. “I think he was a lot more prone to do tricks. “There’s time for tricks, but there’s also time to buckle down and get the bucket, and I think he’s learned that for me. I’ve shown him what it’s like to play organized ball.”

Bang now plays with Garcia in some of the most respected streetball leagues across NYC. Streetball has always allowed Bang to showcase his talents as a dribbler, but thanks to Garcia, he’s a more well rounded player.

“He’s got a lot better over the last couple years,” says Garcia. “I’ve been able to teach him about playing hard, dribbling, shooting, all of that.”

On Saturday, mentor faced off against pupil at Harlem’s Lincoln Playground in the Red Bull 2-on-2 Revolution Tour. And though Bang’s SpaceBallers looked like an early favorite to do some damage in the tournament, experience prevailed in the second-round match-up. Garcia, teaming up with Bounce photographer and good friend Kevin Couliau, took down Bang and his teammate Takayuki Matsumura 21-12.



“I said before the game, ‘If they beat us, I wouldn’t want any other team but them to beat us,'” says Garcia. “If we beat them, I’m sure they’re still rooting for us. We’re family here, it’s all love.”

Now, Bang is already looking forward to the next Revolution Tour for a chance at taking down his friend and mentor.

“They made it all day. They didn’t miss, not once,” says Bang. “Next time we’ll be able to beat them.”

