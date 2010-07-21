Boobie Smooth Kills it on the Mic at Red Bull 2on2 Revolution

When you’ve called some of the most hyped match-ups at Rucker Park for well over a decade, you’ve pretty much seen it all. Boobie Smooth, the legendary New York City MC and streetball icon, brought his microphone to Boston, Mass. this past Saturday for the first stop of the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour. With a never-ending flow of crazy nicknames and hilarious commentary, Boobie had fans rolling with laughter all day long. Watch out for Boobie on the mic this Saturday, when the Revolution tour takes over Harlem’s Lincoln Playground (135th and 5th Ave). More on how you can enter the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution and win $2,000 after the jump.

A few spots are still open for the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution when it hits Lincoln Playground in New York City this weekend (135th and 5th)!

Enter a team to play for $2,000 and other prizes from Power Balance, Skullcandy and Kicker! Download a registration form HERE, email us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM, fax us at 212.564.9219, or call us at 347.316.1924.

After NYC, the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour will hit the following cities:

Philadelphia – July 31 – Chew Playground (18th and Washington Avenue, South Philly)

Baltimore – August 7 – Cloverdale Park Basketball Courts

Washington, D.C. – August 21 – Barry Farms Rec Center