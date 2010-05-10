Book Review: Training Secrets From The NBA’s Elite

Words. E.G

Since the end of the regular season, for the players not gearing up for a title run, they’ve been heading into their off-season workout regimen. While everyone’s workout routine is different, the guys who have “gone fishin'” might want to take a look at STACK Media’s latest book Basketball Training: For the Athlete, By the Athlete.

Basketball Training takes you through the in-season and off-season workouts of some of the NBA elite players, from Amar’e Stoudemire‘s rehabbing habits to Brandon Roy‘s game-day routine.

“Our mission was to help athletes improve their performance by providing cutting edge and innovative training,” says Stack CEO, Chad Zimmerman. “I think with this book, it proves the theory that great basketball players aren’t born. They’re made through hard work and dedication.”

The hard work and dedication are on display throughout this book and various strength and conditioning coaches give their insight on what it takes for players to build up their body for the rigors of an 82-game regular season. From Steve Hess (Denver Nuggets) adding the right amount of bulk to Carmelo Anthony to Erik Phillips (Phoenix Suns) bringing Amar’e back as one of the NBA’s elite power forwards to Jack Manson (New Orleans Hornets) and his core training with Chris Paul, you get it all in this book.

“We owe a lot to some of the strength and conditioning coaches around the League who helped us with the book,” says Zimmerman. “We all share the same mission of putting together the perfect athlete and maximizing every player’s potential.”

As is the case in all workouts, you cannot jump right in and see results. Results take time and time takes a lot of dedication. What works for Dwight Howard or Kevin Durant, might not work for you, so Basketball Training breaks down workouts for novices as well as experts.

“You always have to be realistic about your current fitness and what your body can handle,” says Zimmerman. “Obviously what works for guys like Chauncey [Billups] and Steve [Nash], might work for you. That’s not to say that the results these guys get, won’t happen for you, but it takes time and you’ll see that throughout the book. I would say increasing your workouts every two weeks is the best way to go. As time goes on, you will be able to do more sets of different exercises and really see a difference.”

Check your local bookstores for Basketball Training, because it is definitely a no-brainer for the ballplayer looking to take that next step on the court.

“Most former players will tell you that if they knew back then what they knew now, their playing careers could have lasted a little longer,” says Zimmerman. “This book gives you all the information you need to know now so that you can get the most out of your playing career.”

Basketball Training is available now for a suggested retail price of $16.95.

