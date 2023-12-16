bradley beal
Bradley Beal Left Knicks-Suns With An Ankle Injury In The First Quarter

The Phoenix Suns finally played their first game with their entire Big 3 all together on Wednesday night, a loss to the Brooklyn Nets. While it didn’t have the outcome the Suns wanted, it was what they hoped to be an important step towards finally building some continuity as a team.

Unfortunately, their second game with their star trio didn’t last long before another injury occurred, as Bradley Beal suffered an ankle injury after getting fouled on a three-pointer in the first quarter by Donte DiVincenzo.

On replay you could see Beal’s right ankle turn over badly as he came down and made contact with DiVincenzo, collapsing to the ground immediately in pain.

Beal was officially ruled out of the game shortly after he went to the locker room, and we’ll have to wait for testing on Saturday to determine how long he’ll miss for this latest injury.

Beal has appeared in just five games for the Suns this season, dealing with a back injury prior to his most recent return. Now he has to add what appears to be an ankle sprain to his list of ailments, and the Suns hopes of getting an extended run of play with all of their stars together will be put on hold for a bit longer.

