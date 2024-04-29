Bradley Beal expressed his belief that the Phoenix Suns would not get swept in their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ahead of Game 4 with the team in an 0-3 hole, Beal told the press, “I’ve never been swept in my life … I’ll be damned if that happens.”

Well, Beal finally got to experience being on the losing end of a sweep. The Wolves picked up a win in Game 4 on Sunday night, and to make matters worse, Beal had a terrible game, going for nine points on 4-for-13 shooting and fouling out in 31 minutes of work. It was a spectacular flop in a moment when he had to be at his best, but one day later, and Beal at least had the ability to make fun of himself for the quote that he gave ahead of the game.

Bradley Beal sits down and says “I’ll be damned, man.” pic.twitter.com/4KIn1OshNV — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) April 29, 2024

Of course, Beal — who also got trolled by the Timberwolves’ Twitter account for the quote — made clear that he’s just trying to keep his head up after the season had the worst possible ending for Phoenix.

“I’m trying to make light of the situation, but it’s a [expletive] feeling, excuse my language,” Beal said, according to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. “It definitely is. You have huge expectations for yourself as a team and obviously individually to contribute and be a part of something really big and that series just sucked. And, obviously, the last game for me was horrible.”