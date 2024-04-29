The Minnesota Timberwolves are the first team to punch their ticket to the conference semifinals. Despite many pundits predicting a long and difficult series against the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota took care of business in four games, capping things off with an Anthony Edwards-led win in Game 4 on Sunday night that gave the franchise its first playoff series win in 20 years.

In the lead-up to the game, much was made of how the Suns went all-in on building a roster to compete right now, and how that experiment was on the verge of flopping in spectacular fashion. At one point, Bradley Beal was asked about the possibility of getting swept, and made clear that he was not going to let that happen.

Bradley Beal speaks on his mindset going into Game 4 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/UJbkQcz2GV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2024

Unfortunately for Beal, the worst-case scenario happened, as he struggled and fouled out of the 122-116 loss. And after the game, the admins behind the Wolves’ Twitter account decided to prod Beal a bit by making fun of his prediction.

first time for everything. https://t.co/PmyKrrLDix — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 29, 2024

Now, the Timberwolves get to sit at home and wait to see if the Denver Nuggets can take care of business against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their series on Monday night. As for the Suns, well, they’ve got a number of questions they’re going to have to answer this offseason, but it stands to reason that Beal — whose contract includes a full no-trade clause — will be back next season.