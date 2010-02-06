Brandon Jennings About To Make His Pro Debut At MSG

The last time Brandon Jennings played at Madison Square Garden, the then Arizona-bound senior from Oak Hill Academy earned co-MVP honors (along with Tyreke Evans) as he finished with 10 points and an event record 14 assists to lead his team to victory at the 2008 Jordan Brand Classic. Tonight, on basketball’s biggest stage, a couple things have changed. First, Jennings is killing it in his rookie season after spending the season in Italy. Second, he’ll be playing against a team – and in front of a crowd – that he could’ve called his own if the Knicks didn’t sleep on him in this summers NBA Draft.

But unlike when the Lakers or Cavs come to town, there really couldn’t have been less interest in the locker room. To tell you the truth, there were more journalists in the media room grabbing dinner than trying to talk to the Bucks.

Jennings had a small line of people waiting to talk to him, but it was nothing like when NBA All-Stars come to town. I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t even let the rook head to the back room to avoid the media.

Another way you know that it’s not another playoff team in the house, the Knicks staff forgot to even label the lockers. But no one could mistake Carlos Delfino‘s Gucci kicks – that just happen to match the Bucks colorway.

Other observations from the Bucks locker room:

– Luke Ridnour is wearing the the Nike Cradle Rock Low. I told him those are some exclusive kicks, and that you can only buy them in China. He had know idea.

– Andrew Bogut (@AndrewMBogut) is hilarious. Talked with him about his impressive Twitter game, and he said that he just loves to retweet the haters. “It’s probably just some kid in his basement,” he said.

– Before the game, he said that he and his teammates were talking about a trade rumor between the Raptors, Mavericks and Heat. I love it when NBA players talk about this stuff.

Throughout the game, I’ll be tweeting updates and observations. Be sure to check ’em all out (my Twitter info is below).

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.