Breaking Down The Sixers-Kings Trade

So now that the Sixers have finally rid themselves of Samuel Dalembert and his horrendous contract (owed almost $13 million next year), what’s next for both teams?
As far as the Draft, this trade – with Spencer Hawes and Andres Nocioni coming to Philly – won’t affect either team’s strategy. The Sixers will take Evan Turner and Sacramento still appears to be keen on either DeMarcus Cousins or Greg Monroe. If anything, it may be a sign that the Kings have made up their mind: they are going big in this Draft.
Hawes was their top-10 pick in 2007, so by giving up on him, Sacramento has put their Draft intentions out in the open. Nocioni was angling for a way out of the rebuilding situation in Sacramento, and he got his wish. Sort of. Philly is coming off a disappointing 27-55 season, and the Argentine forward doesn’t figure to start, but will provide the team with some punch off the bench.
Are the 76ers angling for a playoff run? Nocioni has three years left on his contract, starting next season at $6.85 million, then $6.65 million and a $7.5 million team option in year three. That’s a lot to pay for a sub on a Lottery team. With Turner, Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand, Thaddeus Young and Lou Williams, Philly now fields a team that might make a run at the playoffs.
While Hawes’ numbers (10 points and six rebounds a game) don’t add up to what Dalembert produced, he’s younger (22) and is a decent shooting big man. In the end, you have to think that while the Sixers get back more talent, they may have given up too much in Dalembert’s $13 million expiring contract.
What do you think?
Dosen’t Sacramamento have Carl Landry and Jason Thompson? I think they need a shooting guard more than a big, but I doubt there are any other guards worth their draft pick other than Evan Turner. Isn’t there that one dude fom USF, or something like that, he was a scoring machine.
@#1 Sac made the move for salary reasons… not to improve the lineup.
I’d be surprised if Dalembert even finishes the season in Sac-town. The move was made to get rid of Nocioni and his contract. Hawes probably won’t be anything more than a minor bench player, so I’d say the Kings won this trade hands down. Philly’s cap situation is only getting worse and the on-floor product is horrible right now. Maybe Evan Turner can change that, but I still think they’re a couple players away from being a good team.
I hope this is a signal of more trades to come for the Sixers…
And maybe my math is off, but shipping Dalembum should free up some cap space for a decent role player in the off-season?
My question is, who’s next?
the earlier post on Dime was saying Philly finally rid themselves of Dalemberts contract. hahahaha.
what good is that if they’re taking on Nocioni’s contract?!!?
Dalembert was $13mil for 1yr. Nocioni is $20mil over 3yrs.
poor math by my calculation. at least Dalembert has size and is a starter. Nocionis is a lifer on the bench.
and spencer hawes was and will always be a bum. he’s tall for nothing.
good trade for Sacto.
Horrendus trade for Philly.
this move doesnt help Philly on the books nor does it help them on the floor.
i’m still scratching my head as to why Philly made this move….
Philly’s cap is screwed anyway. Now they’ll have both Brand and Noce coming off the books right as Evan Turner, Jrue Holiday, and Iguodala are ready to make a real run (or you can add Iggy’s contract to the list of guys coming off the books) and they’ll have tons of cap space with a still young nucleus. In the meantime, they have no big guys, so they’re guaranteed another trip to the lottery – aka more young, inexpensive potential building blocks. This is how you get yourself out from under salary cap hell and plan long-term. I like the moves by Philly. If Turner is legit from the jump, Noce helps right with depth away and between Speights and Brand, you MAY have a not-bad front-court. If that’s not the case (probably not gonna be, though I think Turner will be a STUD in a few years) then they’re setting up cap space for 2014 or whatever when these guys are ready to make a legit run.
Can’t believe I’m co-signing a Celts fan, but you’re right Celts Fan. Ha! I’m ok with the Sixers being terrible for a couple of years, if it means we get the building blocks set up for a serious contender run in several years. Gotta build through the draft, and if that means we get Turner at #2 this year, and another top 5 pick next year, so be it.
As a 76ers fan, I really like this trade.
I think this signals Philly is having second thoughts about Turner. Cousins might be bat-shit-crazy but his combination of size and skill is rare. With Iggy and Thad already in place, using a second overall pick on a third swingman who is not a sure-fire all star is going to be tough.
whatever happened to The Dalembeast???
as a sixers fan… im just glad dalembert is leaving.
appreciated the defensive presence. but its time.
@1 landry and thompson are not true centers…kings need a big, defensive guy inside with shot blocking and rebounding abilities. i give props to petrie.
What the heck is Philly doing? They could have gotten a much better package for DummyBear and his expiring deal.
They get a shooting big man, which might help Brand by giving him space in the post. They also get a good player in Noc, but after his stint in Sac, the guy has hurt his rep a little. But hard nosed and tough.
Now Sac, did a marvelous job. They got rid of someone that didn’t want to be there, and they really didn’t like Hawes’ attitude late last year. They get an expirer, and a legit center. Although Sammy D is pretty sorry.
And if Philly now takes one of the bigs in the draft, please choke Stefanski before the #2 pick is announced. They will regret not taking Turner if they take one of the bigs.
spencer hawes and nocioni are on the books for 1 year at 3 million and 2 years at about 6.8 million respectively. dalembert is done after this year for 13 million. all this deal gets philly is about 3 million in cap space this year, at the expense of an extra 6.8 million for nocioni in 2011-2012. i don’t see any of the 3 players making big contributions to either team. big yawn
Is Philly going to buy out Nocioni or is trading down to get rid of Brand still an option?
Having Noce as insurance allows them to trade Igoudala for a few pieces they actually need.
@kobeef Turner is waaay more a sure thing than cousins. Do you not watch the games?? everyone knows Iggy isn’t a 3! They just stocked up on bigs and they have no 2 gaurd! Get your head outta your ass!
Dalembert is a super poor man’s dikembe, hawes is a super poor man’s dirk nowitzki, and nocioni is is an even poorer hedo turkoglu. I would say both teams lost.
Brand will be working OT on the D side with Hawes. He’s a 7’1″ scared little girl who is so afraid of contact he can’t even stick to basic D rotations and makes the entire team suck D wise. Watch Brand’s fouls rise because of this. With Hawes at the 5, teams have made the lane a take off strip at O’Hare. Philly fans will be begging Sammy to come back. Hawes makes Raef LaFrenze(sp?) look like Willis Reed.
Hawes is a coupon belonging to a poor mans version of Chris Kaman. LOL @ the Dirk comparison.
the sixers do not go big there not going anywhere.you need the big guy for the fast brake, rebounding,defence and about 16 to 18 points. you get someone like that we have a winner. big man,big man, big man. to get a good guard is nice but not great.