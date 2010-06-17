Breaking Down The Sixers-Kings Trade

So now that the Sixers have finally rid themselves of Samuel Dalembert and his horrendous contract (owed almost $13 million next year), what’s next for both teams?

As far as the Draft, this trade – with Spencer Hawes and Andres Nocioni coming to Philly – won’t affect either team’s strategy. The Sixers will take Evan Turner and Sacramento still appears to be keen on either DeMarcus Cousins or Greg Monroe. If anything, it may be a sign that the Kings have made up their mind: they are going big in this Draft.

Hawes was their top-10 pick in 2007, so by giving up on him, Sacramento has put their Draft intentions out in the open. Nocioni was angling for a way out of the rebuilding situation in Sacramento, and he got his wish. Sort of. Philly is coming off a disappointing 27-55 season, and the Argentine forward doesn’t figure to start, but will provide the team with some punch off the bench.

Are the 76ers angling for a playoff run? Nocioni has three years left on his contract, starting next season at $6.85 million, then $6.65 million and a $7.5 million team option in year three. That’s a lot to pay for a sub on a Lottery team. With Turner, Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand, Thaddeus Young and Lou Williams, Philly now fields a team that might make a run at the playoffs.

While Hawes’ numbers (10 points and six rebounds a game) don’t add up to what Dalembert produced, he’s younger (22) and is a decent shooting big man. In the end, you have to think that while the Sixers get back more talent, they may have given up too much in Dalembert’s $13 million expiring contract.

What do you think?

