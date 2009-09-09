Breaking News: Allen Iverson Signs With Memphis

The waiting game is over. What began over Labor Day Weekend has finally come to fruition. According to Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Allen Iverson has informed the Grizzlies this morning that he will accept a one-year, $3.5 million offer to play in Memphis this season. I’m already on the phone with the NBA Store to order my jersey.

Iverson’s decision came following a Monday night meeting in Atlanta with Griz owner Michael Heisley, general manager Chris Wallace and head coach Lionel Hollins. Iverson, a 34-year-old, 13-year veteran, will play for a contract that pays $3.5 million (what the Griz have left under the salary cap) and the deal will be loaded with incentives.

With NBA training camp beginning in three weeks, this completely changes the landscape of things for the Grizzlies. Do they start Iverson and O.J. Mayo in the backcourt and bring Mike Conley off the bench? Does Conley start and Iverson plays the role of sixth man? I assume all of this was discussed before Iverson signed on the dotted line, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think?

Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal

