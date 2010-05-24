Breaking News: Cavs Fire Mike Brown

#Cleveland Cavaliers
05.24.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

Who didn’t see this coming? After five season in Cleveland (with no NBA titles to show for it), Danny Ferry announced today that the Cavs have relieved Mike Brown of his duties as head coach. Makes sense, considering the Cavs had a midnight deadline Sunday night to fire him or pay him his full $4.5 million salary for next season.

“I have truly enjoyed working with Mike Brown,” said Ferry. “Mike has played a huge role in turning around the Cavs organization. Over the past five years, Mike established a work ethic, defensive identity and culture of winning that was not here previously.”

In his five seasons with the Cavs, Brown compiled an impressive record of 272-138 (.663), but the record Cavs fans will remember during his tenure – especially if/when LeBron decides to leave this summer – is that he never won an NBA title.

“Mike Brown is a class act,” stated Cavaliers Majority Owner Dan Gilbert. “On behalf of the entire Cavaliers organization, there is only gratitude and appreciation for Mike’s accomplishments over the past five years. I think it is clear that Mike Brown has been instrumental in contributing to the growth and progress we have experienced in recent years. We wish Mike and his family the best of luck in any future challenges that Mike chooses to accept going forward.

“After a long and deep analysis of all of the factors that led to the disappointing early ends to our playoff runs over the past two seasons, we concluded that it was time for the Cavaliers to move in a different direction,” Gilbert added. “The expectations of this organization are very high and, although change always carries an element of risk, there are times when that risk must be taken in an attempt to break through to new, higher levels of accomplishment. This is one of those times.”

What do you think? Who do the Cavs hire now? Where does Brown go?

