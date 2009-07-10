BREAKING NEWS: Grant Hill is Staying in Phoenix, Crushing NY Dreams

So Jason Kidd isn’t quite as reliable a news source as originally believed. Grant Hill won’t be coming to New York. He’s staying in Phoenix.
Normally that wouldn’t be a big deal. But it turns out that Hill’s decision to stay in PHX is based on Steve Nash‘s decision to sign a three-year extension there. That means NY loses out on the point guard they hoped – and almost counted on – in 2010.
Grant Hill has decided to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns, and a large part of the decision is based on the belief that Steve Nash is close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension, league sources told Yahoo! Sports.
And if that weren’t enough to stomach in a single afternoon, the Knicks also had to hear that Phoenix will get their former “untouchable” asset, Channing Frye. What is the world coming to?!
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Good, fuck NY, fucking pile of shit city.
Oh no, you mean my beloved Knicks won’t be getting two aging players for their money and the unstoppable Channing Frye is going to the Suns too? Woe be NY.
control, you must have had a traumatizing experience in NYC!!! Let us know how you really feel.
It’s clear that no one will help out the Knicks. But one thing I am sure of is that they rise! Sooner than everyone thinks!
Man… we just can’t get a break from anyone. The only reason free agents talk to NY is because they want other teams to increase the money in contract talks
KNicks will be back.. we WILL GET 2 STARS IN 2010 .. OS ALL YOU HATERS BETTER GET IT OUT NOW CAUSE AFT THAT UR TEAM ANIT GONNA BE SHIT
With the current cap contraction there is no way that New York gets two all star free agents next year. Expect more futility Knicks fans you’ve earned it.