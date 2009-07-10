BREAKING NEWS: Grant Hill is Staying in Phoenix, Crushing NY Dreams

So Jason Kidd isn’t quite as reliable a news source as originally believed. Grant Hill won’t be coming to New York. He’s staying in Phoenix.

Normally that wouldn’t be a big deal. But it turns out that Hill’s decision to stay in PHX is based on Steve Nash‘s decision to sign a three-year extension there. That means NY loses out on the point guard they hoped – and almost counted on – in 2010.

Grant Hill has decided to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns, and a large part of the decision is based on the belief that Steve Nash is close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension, league sources told Yahoo! Sports.

And if that weren’t enough to stomach in a single afternoon, the Knicks also had to hear that Phoenix will get their former “untouchable” asset, Channing Frye. What is the world coming to?!

Source: Yahoo! Sports

