Breaking News: Hornets Sign Ike Diogu

When your star speaks, your actions speak louder than your words. Trying to let Chris Paul know that the Hornets mean business as all the teams in the West continue to improve, New Orleans has signed free agent Ike Diogu.
A day after swapping Tyson Chandler for Emeka Okafor, the Hornets solidified their frontcourt. While the 25-year-old has never lived up to the expectations of a former ninth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Diogu did show promise after arriving with the Kings in February via trade, averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in just 14.2 minutes in 10 games for Sacramento. For what New Orleans is probably going to be paying him, it’s a great gamble.
What do you think of this signing?
Source: The Times-Picayune
well it could turn out great but its not exactly what CP3 had in mind. but it should do
Not a big deal. He’s been a disappointment since he came in the league. Now what? He’s competing to be David West’s backup? Yawn.
I’ve been a big fan of Diogu’s since his days in the Pac-10. I bet if he gets into this new system with Okafor down low, he could finally become the player he was in college.
Their frontcourt is pretty undersized, isn’t it?
@4 very…
especially when your starting center is 6’10
I think that big sigh you just heard was CP3 looking at NBA TV.
That is NOT what the hell he was talking about when he said make moves.
Guy beasted teams the last 3 games of the season last year for the Kings (like consecutive 30+ pts, double digit rbds.,) but I HIGHLY doubt you can expect that from him over the course of a season, even if he were to be used consistently. I just don’t think he’s that good a player. He won’t hurt the team, though. Just not that impressive of a signing…
I think Ike has it in him to be an impact player in the NBA. Not a starter but a good 6th or 7th man.
He really hasn’t had the chance to show what he can do in the NBA. He was glued to the bench in Golden State and Indiana and like Sacto J says only saw a bit of garbage time in Sactown.
I like the move.
This panel of experts thinks Ike is a good pick-up
Nice in college, Sucked on the warriors, sucked on the pacers, sucked on the kings….guess we’ll see if a good pg really can make players better or are we just talkin practice….practice? how can I make a player better in practice.
A meaningless move, but a move none-the-less. Hmmm really have to wonder what Denver is doing? I haven’t heard anything that they have done to get better.
So!!!!!!!!!!
That should be on his NBA page bio Bron.Good in college,sucked on Warriors,sucked onpacers,sucked on kings.And let me get my Ms Cleo on to say he sucks in NO.
ike diogu = wrong answer
Garland represent!
I like this because it shows the Hornets are learning from last year. Or maybe Byron Scott is. What I mean is, they have this tendency to sign 32 year old journeyman types for backup bigs. Scott doesn’t really like having to deal with younger guys or unknown commodities. So you end up with Ryan Bowen, Sean Marks, and Melvin Ely. Yes, they’re known commodities but guys on the end of their careers have no upside. This is why I’m glad they’re realizing it’s better to fill those spots with low contract young guys and draft picks.
As a Hornets fan, it’s not a life changer. But it’s a sign of a change in attitude that I wanted.
@ Gee – Denver just restin on laurels while everybody flies by em. They lose a stud defender in Jones and I haven’t heard anything about an offer to Kleiza….I guess they resigned Birdman tho…
he reminds me of a poor man’s version of azibuke
his per minute averages are outragous… he can definitly be instant offense in the post just like Leon Powe or Brandon Bass do for their teams. he plays tough- scoring, spot defense, boxing out, but mainly he scores and rebounds at a high rate per min.
This is only breaking news to Ike and his agent who probably had some one way tickets booked for Europe. Classic undersized PF that also doesn’t board well. A poor man’s David West – and is that EVER a good description.
waiting for Charlotte to return T-Chandler to NOH because he failed the physical