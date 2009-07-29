Breaking News: Hornets Sign Ike Diogu

When your star speaks, your actions speak louder than your words. Trying to let Chris Paul know that the Hornets mean business as all the teams in the West continue to improve, New Orleans has signed free agent Ike Diogu.

A day after swapping Tyson Chandler for Emeka Okafor, the Hornets solidified their frontcourt. While the 25-year-old has never lived up to the expectations of a former ninth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Diogu did show promise after arriving with the Kings in February via trade, averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in just 14.2 minutes in 10 games for Sacramento. For what New Orleans is probably going to be paying him, it’s a great gamble.

Source: The Times-Picayune