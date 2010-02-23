Breaking News: Josh Howard Out For The Season

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Washington Wizards, they just did. After trading away Caron Butler, Brendan Haywood and DeShawn Stevenson, word broke this morning that Josh Howard is done for the season after tearing his ACL.
This is clearly the last thing that Flip Saunders wanted to hear when he got in to work this morning, but what can he do? With Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Mike James both trying to work their way out of Washington as well, they’re simply not going to have enough bodies to compete.
What do you think? How many games will the Wizards win the rest of the season?
i dunno, but for some reason i think Josh Howard is gonna be out of the league before too long….
My starting guard for my fantasy playoffs, now I’m stuck with a 9 for the rest of the week – Thanks Smokey
BTW….
i need some expertise on the college ballers this season.
if the Wiz get a high lottery pick, who should they draft? or what position should they draft?
and please…no John Wall comments. We all know about him already. What other college ballers would/should make high lottery picks?
well josh is officially a role player when he gets back to the league
Josh Howard really can’t get right. What a shame. I was his biggest fan while he was at Wake Forest, but an NBA career riddled with injuries and transgressions (mainly injuries) has left for quite an underwhelming result up to this point.
@ Heckler
Evan Turner
Evan Turner
Evan Turner…
josh was/is just hungover. glad i picked up al thornton on my fantasy squad though…
@Heckler
If they don’t get John Wall, Evan Turner’s a triple double waiting to happen
LMAO, bad break for him. I do believe in karma. All the arrogant I smoke weed talk etc. Eventually somebody upstairs is gonna humble you one way or another.
Wish him luck, don’t mess with the man upstairs.
he deserves it… between his “I face the other way and sit down during the national anthem because i hate america” act. His admission to smoking weed all the time… and him showing up to a game and not playing due to a hangover… he just doesnt deserve to be playing
Cuban is definitely laughing at this one. Hilarius, he gets traded before his bi-annual injury takes effect. Management in washington must be horrible, trading away their best players for nothing in return. NOTHING. Not even a couple decent young ballers to play.
i think Evan Turners girl is a baller also
I kinda feel like an asshole, but I have to admit I laughed my ass off when I heard about this. F Josh Howard and F the Wizards. Glad Caron got the hell outta there.
Damn Washington is stupid lol sorry Wiz fans..
And Josh Howard is WACK.. and retardedly injury prone..
What, is Josh Howard made of paper? That cat’s always banged up, and it’s not from carrying his championship trophies around!
WIz need to keep Z now, fuk LeBrick and his team ‘o fools!
@heckler
after Wall, the most talented player available is Derrick Favors. He doesn’t fit well with the wiz since he plays the same position as blatche (pf).
Lot of immature posts here. I think Howard is a more than decent player who’s just had a run of bad luck. And the people who say DC made a terrible trade are the same jokers who said that about the Pau Gasol trade.
Josh Howard aint been the same since Dwade BURNT him in the Finals..
After that it seemed like he stopped caring.. Let me say this.. If u burning and you openly admit you burning, you BETTER WORK YOUR ASS OFF.. has anyone ever accused Howard of working too hard??
i dont think so..
@ Coop
Nah bruh.. i LUV’DED the Pau Gasol trade lol
@ Coop- He is a decent player, but he’s still a jackass. I never felt like it was a terrible trade for either team. There is a good chance that Howard just needed a change of scenery for motivation. But any comparison to the Gasol trade is so far off-base it isn’t even funny.
And to think i thought his duct taped ankles would have gave out on us, nah just tore his acl. Glad his contract don’t go after this season wit my wiz.