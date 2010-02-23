Breaking News: Josh Howard Out For The Season

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Washington Wizards, they just did. After trading away Caron Butler, Brendan Haywood and DeShawn Stevenson, word broke this morning that Josh Howard is done for the season after tearing his ACL.

This is clearly the last thing that Flip Saunders wanted to hear when he got in to work this morning, but what can he do? With Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Mike James both trying to work their way out of Washington as well, they’re simply not going to have enough bodies to compete.

What do you think? How many games will the Wizards win the rest of the season?