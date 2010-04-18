Breaking News: Josh Selby Headed To Kansas

Yesterday, we gave you the exclusive that Doron Lamb is headed to Kentucky. While he just officially announced, the big news tonight was where Josh Selby was headed. While there was talk that he could end up at Kentucky, making one of the sickest backcourts in the nation, the feeling all week was that he was going to head to Kansas. And that’s exactly where he’s headed.

