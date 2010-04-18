Breaking News: Josh Selby Headed To Kansas

Yesterday, we gave you the exclusive that Doron Lamb is headed to Kentucky. While he just officially announced, the big news tonight was where Josh Selby was headed. While there was talk that he could end up at Kentucky, making one of the sickest backcourts in the nation, the feeling all week was that he was going to head to Kansas. And that’s exactly where he’s headed.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This didn’t surprise me but who else can Kansas add to be a real threat next year?
@ Lucas – For a fee, they can add John Calipari
Oh please.
a) Kansas had enough depth to be a real threat even without Selby. The Morris brothers are going to be unbelievable, and I expect EJ and Robinson to surprise a lot of people as well. Taylor will always be inconsistent, but he’s still a tremendous athlete, and Reed and Morningstar are solid, intelligent players. Kansas basketball is all about committed players who improve over the course of three or four seasons, which is what makes the Jayhawks so great to watch.
b) Self proved 2 years ago he’s a better coach than Calipari…oh wait, I forgot, that Memphis season never happened.
Knew it would be Kansas, but it would of been nice to see him in that uconn jersey.
Man. I was starting to worry about my Jayhawks. We were about to go without a single top 100 player after losing three to the draft. Welcome to the starting lineup Selby. We aren’t title contenders your freshman year but you & the twins maybe ready the year after.
Doesnt care………
Exactly how long will he be in Lawrence?
“God willing one year,” Selby said. “But I have to get where I need to be.”
Scratch my previous statement. Selby can transfer to Kentucky. I love my jayhawks. Easily my favorite athletes to put on an uniform in any sport. As a fan there is a connection you build with watching them grow over three or four years. I don’t want to see KU lose that about it basketball student athletes.
one and done………..