Breaking News: Magic, Suns Agree to Monster Vince Carter Trade

To quote a text from one of our boys just now, “Holy NBA trade!” The Orlando Magic, already rumored for the last few days to be close to swapping Gilbert Arenas for Rashard Lewis, have apparently decided to really shake up their roster. It is being reported that the Magic and Suns have agreed to a six-player deal built around Vince Carter going to Phoenix. Here is what is being reported right now:

Orlando sends Vince, Marcin Gortat, Mickael Pietrus, their 2011 first round pick, and cash considerations to Phoenix in exchange for Hedo Turkoglu, Jason Richardson and Earl Clark.

The Suns definitely benefit from the deal, as they get Vince’s expiring deal, a mobile big man in Gortat, and they rid themselves of Turkoglu (who has been a non-factor all season) and Earl Clark (who looked like he was likely to never, ever get off the bench).

Orlando clearly thinks/hopes Turkoglu can revert to the Hedo who helped them get to the Finals a few years ago and J-Rich, an explosive perimeter scorer. If they pull off the Arenas deal? Factor in Jameer Nelson and J.J. Redick; there are lot of guys who need to get their shots.

What do you think of the deal? Who is the winner?

