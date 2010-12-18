Breaking News: Magic, Suns Agree to Monster Vince Carter Trade

To quote a text from one of our boys just now, “Holy NBA trade!” The Orlando Magic, already rumored for the last few days to be close to swapping Gilbert Arenas for Rashard Lewis, have apparently decided to really shake up their roster. It is being reported that the Magic and Suns have agreed to a six-player deal built around Vince Carter going to Phoenix. Here is what is being reported right now:
Orlando sends Vince, Marcin Gortat, Mickael Pietrus, their 2011 first round pick, and cash considerations to Phoenix in exchange for Hedo Turkoglu, Jason Richardson and Earl Clark.
The Suns definitely benefit from the deal, as they get Vince’s expiring deal, a mobile big man in Gortat, and they rid themselves of Turkoglu (who has been a non-factor all season) and Earl Clark (who looked like he was likely to never, ever get off the bench).
Orlando clearly thinks/hopes Turkoglu can revert to the Hedo who helped them get to the Finals a few years ago and J-Rich, an explosive perimeter scorer. If they pull off the Arenas deal? Factor in Jameer Nelson and J.J. Redick; there are lot of guys who need to get their shots.
What do you think of the deal? Who is the winner?
OMG OMG OMG!
Phx won, but you can understand Orl reasoning behind it
Vinsanity will become revitalized in Phoenix. Look at Grant Hill and even Shaq 2 years ago. He has enough left in the tank and Nash will make him better, Jameer sucks. J Rich cannot create his own shot and Turkoglu is done. Gilbert will futch up and Bulls will win the east
Well the rumor is that the Lewis/Arenas deal is nearly done too, I’d still say Orlando made out like bandits on this deal. Despite the contract lengths, they got players that are still attempting to give effort despite their contract size. Hedo may attempt to be good again in Orlando as well.
Orlando is the second if not first best team in the league provided their players gel even 60% of their potential.
This deal is incredible. This is more about Orlando trying to get rid of Carter. You can tell by them sending cash as well. Earl Clark won’t play with Orlando, he will move to reserves. You now have Hedo back with Lewis. I think they will let them play a couple games together hoping this might bring both players to the dynamic duo they were those few years ago. The only problem is part of what made Hedo and Lewis so good together was Pietrus stretching the floor. They wont get that with Richardson. Instead he will try to cut for the pass and work inside with Howard. This will be the same problem that Shaq and Lebron faced when they were teammates. If they get Arenas, this team won’t have a chance in the playoffs. It will no longer be a superstar team and become a collection of superstars. We saw what happens when you completely rewrite the roster in the beginning part of the Heat season. Magic will not have time to find a good balance among the players by the time playoffs come. I give them the 2nd round and done. This was a loss for them and PHX have come out ahead with more money, an ending contract in Carter, Gortat who is a great off the bench inside player. As well as Pietrus who is still a great supporting player with his range. This deal would have been good if done in the summer with time to find balance. Magic need some magic now if they hope to do good this later half the season.
and Steve nash will be gone at the end of the season!
I like what Otis Smith is doing, clearly the Magic would’ve be the third best team in the East at best so why not try and switch things up. I’m skeptical about a Jameer and Gilbert backcourt though, with all these shooters I hope Stan Van understands they need to feed Dwight first and not letting all the new perimeter guys jack up threes.
Stan Van Gundy is gonna get a heart attack. How is he gonna manage two score-first point guards? Hes gonna have to do so much shit. The Magic should have gotten rid of Nelson. I could see him do some damage in Charlotte
There best season, they rarely used Dwight for more than rebounds and bad match-ups. They bring Hedo back to get that deep three. Arenas and Jameer are both perimeter shooters. Richardson and Dwight will both be around the box waiting for the feed to work inside. They will average about 13 attempts inside each. I see this team going back to being a 3-point team. I just don’t see them being as good as they were then.
NBA.com says Arenas for Lewis is Official!
This trade does nothing for me. Unless the Magic get “Agent 0” this trade is a wash. If people thought Vince was on the perimeter too much they are going to love JRich. Is it me, or does that Rashard Lewis contract look even worse w/ the Wizards? The Suns might be able to make a push w/ the parts they received. Can’t believe the Magic gave them Gortat.
Assuming both trades work, Orlando loses in the deal. Dwight gets into too much foul trouble so they need a strong post defender and Gortat was one of the top backup Centres in the league. Pietrus was their best perimeter defender and then Carter, and they traded both of them away to get Jason Richardson, Gilbert Arenas, Turkoglu, and Earl Clark. Assuming Orlando plays an uptempo game, Turkoglu, Arenas, and J-Rich will be deadly in the open court. Their is no way however that Gilbert, J-Rich, or Turkoglu can slow down strong perimeter or hybrid forward players at all. It also makes the free agent signing of Duhon useless now too. They should Trade Turkoglu and Duhon or Reddick or anyone to get Stephen Jackson or Gerald Wallace to keep a strong perimeter defender. Without that, Orlando will not be able to stop or slow down teams, but they should be able to outscore them.
The only thing orlando really loses is gortat off the bench because orton isn’t ready.gortat Will automatically start in place of lopez. Vince and j-rich is a wash and one off season w/ phx medical staff anf vinmce will fly again
Yes! Turkoglu has gone! Never should have been brought in but at least we are not saddled with that contract any longer. I have never seen a player deteriorate so fast. I mean, he wasnt Kobe or anything but he was very good on that Magic, clutch scorer and filled the stat sheet. But hugely overpaid.
A bit sad Jason Richardson has left, he was a great fit next to Two-Time but he was a FA at the end of the season anyway so he may left. He was good for the Suns.
Earl Clark? Dont know what to say, I think he could have been decent for us but I dont know what happened there. Maybe SVG gets something form him.
As for the incoming, a great deal for us. VC has a expiring, Gortat is a good defensive big man and Pietrus fills a role. Draft pick is great. All in all, a terrific deal for the Suns. Only question, what is going to happen with Robin Lopez?
Magic? Great if it works out but at the moment it seems like a massive risk. They traded for two massive contracts. Rashard Lewis is another massively on the decline but they replaced with another player headed the same way. I love Arenas but his contract is brutal. Agree with the perosn who said, they could be the best team in the league but highly combustible.
Vince for Jrich is a wash. pietrus is a better fit than turkuglu, who can’t do jack anymore. gortat is way more talented than earl clark. I don’t see Orlando getting better from this trade
I do like the trade of lewis for arenas. Lewis was a huge offensive matchup problem during Orlando’s run to the finals, but the guy just doesn’t play with heart anymore, and I think arenas may be more productive, although the crowded backcourt is an issue…
i really don’t know what orlando’s doing. I thought on paper, they had one of the best lineups in the league, all they needed was al ittle tweaking, not a blow-up
I hope Nash and Carter gel and Carter gets better because of Nash, as this is seemingly his last chance to prove himself. Not a bad deal for the Suns, as the only productive player they lost is Jrich, and in return they get VC, gortat, and petrius (who many articles fail to mention as a threat) but i think he can thrive in the PHX system.
LEts go SUNS!
Orlando had to do something to show Dwight they’re committed to winning, they weren’t going to win as constructed.
I love that the Suns fans are pointing out that VC is an expiring contract before they are mentioning him as a contributing player…
This only PROVES that Miami has Orlando SHOOK. Even the front office is trying to pull off 2k11 trades to get over the hump. Not going to work.
LL
with this trade the suns will definitely make a top see. vince carter and j rich are playing very similar, but the suns basicxally acquired pietrus and gortat for turkoglu and clark has been a disappointment. the fountain of youth is located in phx so you can expect carter to return to his all star form.
yeah right logan, its only Miami. doesnt have anything to do with Boston dominating the east so far or Orlando really struggling the last few weeks.
what a fucking idiot
Whoa, really, arenas for rashad? Thas no good at all. They need an extra big man unless they develop clark and orton properly which I doubt. Too many people need the ball in their hands to be effective. Jameer, arenas, j-rich and hedo? That’s overkill. That’s gonna stifle dwight severely
@Rafa23 – It has EVERYTHING to do with Miami. The big 3 in Boston have this year and MAYBE next as a contender. Miami is built for the future. Orlando knows that this is going to be their window. They have to make a push this year to get to the finals and obviously they didn’t think they had the “gusto.”
It’s about the future my man.
But you’re right. I’m probably just a fucking idiot.
LL
It’s official; Rashard Lewis traded for Gilbert Arenas.
The Magic aren’t playing (whether they know what they’re doing or not)!!
putting all trades into one point and analysing them as they should be:
I like getting Arenas, that’s a big upgrade on VC. +1
I like getting rid of ‘Shard, he’s soft, inconsistent and a choker. but replacing him with Hedo is a bit of a wash unless the turk turns back the clock. 0
I like getting J-Rich, that’s an upgrade on Pietrus. +2
I don’t like losing Gortat, he was a solid backup. Earl Clark could be good, but he’s not ready yet. -1.
final score? +1. so a small improvement, but not majorly.
and then you wonder how the rotation is gonna work. Jameer, Arenas, JJ and J-Rich? that’s a crowded back-court, although I guess J-Rich could play the 3? I dunno.
getting rid of ‘Shard, though, beautiful.
It has just as much to do with Dwight Howard as it does with the Heat. The Magic need to find a winning combination of players that can persuade Howard to stay in Orlando beyond next year.
How is nobody mentioning that j rich is a 41% 3 pt shooter! All rashard did was jack 3s, now you’ve got a guy who can replace any perimeter shooting and slash his ass to the hoop and finish. Lewis was scared of the hoop. Upgraded!
I’m shocked i didn’t see this coming
WOW! I really don’t understand the logic of Orlando in this trade. I guess Orton could play the backup center minutes, start Bass and let Anderson be the stretch 4 while Earl Clark is the 5th big. Turk is probably the starting SF again with J-Rich and Q as back-up3s. It gets really tricky in the back court; do you start J-Rich at the 2 or Arenas? and what happens to Redick? Is Arenas now the backup 1? Do they already have a plan to ditch Duhon?
Orlando just became a whole lot more interesting to watch that’s for certain
@Carl the Bulls will when the East!!! Lmao….
I hate this deal for the Magic. They give up a ton of size by trading away Lewis and Gortat. In return they get a player in Arenas who will likely enter into a PG controversy with Nelson. If they play him at the 2 they will likely move Richardson to the 3, which renders them small and defenseless. Arenas is also injury prone and anything but an efficient scorer, and that’s before his attitude problems. Neither Arenas nor Richardson are good passers and both are big scorers, which is not necessarily a good thing when the ball needs to be funnelled to Howard. You might say Turk will give them some more size and playmaking, but let’s face it: he’s washed up. Meanwhile, one of their main advantages over the Heat and Bulls was the long-term continuity of their roster, which they’ve clearly lost. Yuck. I don’t view them as a contender in the East after this, but maybe I’ll be proven wrong.
For the Suns I think this was a pretty solid trade, given the young talent and size they’re getting with Carter. Lewis is also a pretty good fit in Washington, while Arenas clearly was not after Wall’s arrival. Good trades for those two teams.
Wow! Didn’t see any of this coming. What is Orlando thinking making a major trade thi early in the season. Phoenix CLEARLY got the better of this deal.
Getting rid of Rashard Lewis and that albatross contract is the only positive thing Orlando managed with these trades. Did anyone forget what Dwight Howard said not too long ago about this team. That the wings weren’t doing a good job of playing defense and now they’re probaby gonna be even worse off defensively than they were before. None of the players they are getting back are really known for playing defense or at least being good at it. Not to mention the backcourt has really been reduced in size with Nelson, Duhon, Redick, and Arenas as well as the C spot with Gortat gone. Also who is gonna start alongside Dwight? SVG said Brandon Bass is gonna be a starter for the forseeable future at the PF spot, Nelson is the starting PG, so who gonna start at the 2 and 3 spots between J-Rich, Arenas, and Turkoglu?
*in addition to Carter.
starting lineup will be
dwight
hedo
jrich
arenas
nelson
remember rashard was playing PF for the magic and same with Hedo for phoenix, so really no suprise here magic will start another hybrid forward. I think Hedo will play a little better in orlando, but arenas will really experience a rebirth. Like mentioned he’s only 28 and if he can get his shit together he can be the go-to guy that orlando’s been missing.
You’re wrong about that starting lineup dude. J rich at the 3? What are you smoking???
Arenas will slowly move into nelson’s role most likely, or be an incredible 6th man… and I suspect Bass will start at the 4, not turkoglu.
Orlando vs Boston
dwight vs perkins/shaq
hedo vs kevin garnett
jrich vs paul pierce
arenas vs ray allen
nelson vs rajon rondo
Orlando vs Miami
dwight vs joel anthony/zydrunas ilgauskas
hedo vs chris bosh
jrich vs lebron james
arenas vs dwyane wade
nelson vs mario chalmers
Orlando vs Los Angeles
dwight vs andrew bynum
hedo vs pau gasol
jrich vs ron artest
arenas vs kobe bryant
nelson vs derek fisher
I know the game is played on the hardwood but just by looking at the matchups they don’t favor Orlando AT ALL. And that’s just the starters the bench notwithstanding
Why is everyone assuming j rich is gonna start at the three? You remember they have quentin richardson right? Or why are you assuming turk is the starting PF? Brandon Brass is way better than turkoglu.
lol at people who think Turk will be the starting 4 just because Phoenix tried to play him there
horrible 4 magic. i think they have to trade nelson if they can find a very good stretch 4. Hedo has to play the 3. Phx still has 5 wings that need minutes. is nash gonna go?Overall, magic lost even more size somehow. orlando will lose in East semi finals. Washington saves a lot of $$$ and adds a big
@ loganlight
yo vince only has got interesting with his expiring contract.for real. orlando giving up peitrus and gortat… double fail.them dudes was productive and played like they gave a fuck ! still jrich for vince is about equal.
hoping turk reverts back to all star status is asking for too much.i watched him play yesterday.UGLY !
btw Jrich and Arenas fixing to get SWOLE ! u know ,because of the orlando weather ;) ….
I’m seeing/hoping:
ORLANDO –
Jameer Nelson
Gilbert Arenas
Jason Richardson
Hedo Turkoglu
Dwight Howard
PHOENIX –
Steve Nash
Vince Carter
Grant Hill
Channing Frye
Marcin Gortat
WASHINGTON –
John Wall
Josh Howard/Al Thornton
Rashard Lewis
Andray Blatche
Javelle McGee
All of this looks like “BETTER BASKETBALL” to me!
I think someone mentioned earlier about Orlando swapping out some of their PGs for Gerald Wallace who Charlotte are meant to be shopping. What about Jameer and Richardson for Gerald Wallace? That way you have a defensive-minded SF to try and plug the holes in the perimeter who doesn’t need shots to be effective? Then, you could have:
PG: Arenas/Williams/Duhon
SG: Richardson/Redick
SF: Turkoglu/Wallace
PF: Bass/Anderson/Allen
C: Howard/Orton/Clark
Maybe then trade Duhon (better salary for trade then Williams) for a walking-six-fouls kind of big? (Thabeet too much of a risk?)
disclaimer: I don’t know how good Wallace is as a one-on-one defender; I’ve really only seen footage of his help defense.
Carmelo couldn’t be traded for that?
Gortat, Carter, Pietrus, 1st round pick and cash?
The trades are done
nice i love trades
Anyone remember any other players that Nash made a lot better? Channing Frye was buried on the bench until Nash got him open 3’s. J Rich is a good player for sure, but dude has been LIVING off of Nash. His numbers are sure to dip when Jameer is bumbling a behind the back pass and Gilbert is gunning.
Think Shawn Marion has some insight?
Just got a chance to comment. But DAAAAAAAAAAAMN. Can you say ‘SHOCKED’????
And in a good way.
This is a very bold move but I would LOOOOOOVEEEE to see this work…..
What does “cash considerations” mean? I’m pretty sure it doesn’t mean “leave the money in an envelope and I’ll look away.”
Wow. The Magic took on some firepower. Arenas, J-Rich and Hedo. Last ditch effort? The Suns are rebuilding from the looks of it. Expiring contracts of VC, draft pick. The Wiz? At least they’ve cleaned up their backcourt rotation with Arenas out. Bring on some Nash to VC highlights!