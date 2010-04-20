Breaking News: Marcus Camby Signs Two-Year Extension With Blazers

Yesterday, we told you about the rumor that Portland was working toward securing soon-to-be free agent Marcus Camby to a contract extension. Today, the Blazers did just that. According to General Manager Kevin Pritchard, Camby signed a two-year contract extension today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Marcus has been a great fit for us and is a big reason for our success,” said Pritchard. “He’s one of the league’s top defensive players, a consummate professional and we’re thrilled to see him in a Trail Blazers uniform for at least two more seasons.”

“Portland felt right to me since I got here and the support from the team, fans and organization has been incredible,” said Camby. “I’m looking forward to continuing my career as a Trail Blazer and think this team can do something special.”

Camby posted averages of 7.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.13 steals, 2.04 blocked shots and 31.2 minutes in 23 games (all starts) with the Blazers this season, and Portland went 17-6 with Camby in the lineup. He ranked second in the NBA in rebounds (11.8), fifth in blocked shots (1.97) and eighth in steals-to-turnover ratio (1.04) for 2009-10.

