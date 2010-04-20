Breaking News: Marcus Camby Signs Two-Year Extension With Blazers

Yesterday, we told you about the rumor that Portland was working toward securing soon-to-be free agent Marcus Camby to a contract extension. Today, the Blazers did just that. According to General Manager Kevin Pritchard, Camby signed a two-year contract extension today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Marcus has been a great fit for us and is a big reason for our success,” said Pritchard. “He’s one of the league’s top defensive players, a consummate professional and we’re thrilled to see him in a Trail Blazers uniform for at least two more seasons.”
“Portland felt right to me since I got here and the support from the team, fans and organization has been incredible,” said Camby. “I’m looking forward to continuing my career as a Trail Blazer and think this team can do something special.”
Camby posted averages of 7.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.13 steals, 2.04 blocked shots and 31.2 minutes in 23 games (all starts) with the Blazers this season, and Portland went 17-6 with Camby in the lineup. He ranked second in the NBA in rebounds (11.8), fifth in blocked shots (1.97) and eighth in steals-to-turnover ratio (1.04) for 2009-10.
what about greg oden and ghost face pryzbilla?
Love it, great deal for both sides
Oden has another year to show what he can do, and Przybilla isn’t expected to be fully healthy until the all star break next year
Three injury prone centers. Great. Like having Bill Walton all over again.
Nice deal though, hoping they all don’t get injured at the same time.
If Oden and Przybilla both come back healthy next year, Portland is going to be ridiculously stacked at C. Nate McMillan is going to have to make some interesting choices in terms of his rotation.
Assuming Aldridge starts at PF, who plays C with him? Camby? I don’t think Oden and Przybilla can play together as backups. Maybe you play Przybilla or Oden as the starting center, and have Camby as the backup PF. You’d probably rather not play Camby a ton of minutes anyway, because of his age, but you probably want him in as the C at the end of games.
Good deal for them, but that couldnt have done any good for the confidence of Greg Oden. All well and good having an insurance policy but how are they going to keep 3 centers happy?
And to be honest, love Camby but he doesnt make the Blazers a contender any more than they are now.
Great deal for Portland..Keeps him from the Thunder, and any other team willing to over spend for him this summer…not even the option to talk to him. Love it.
@ baby huey that makes sense
he got 20 million for 2 years or less?
@Rizwan u watchin the playoffs? u watched the nba this season?? Camby is a MAJOR reason why they are contending at all, without B ROY none the less. I/m pretty sure considering how well they doing now that if ROY was healthy all season they would be scaring the shit out of any playoff team tryin to see them. And they kinda still are. They are pretty deep at every position BUT the big man so having him come in and be super effective is really the key to letting their perimeter operate. Respect old mans game yo.