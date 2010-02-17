Breaking News: Nate Robinson Traded To Boston (Updated)

Even though I wrote earlier today that sending Nate Robinson to the Celtics would be the wrong thing to do, apparently Danny Ainge didn’t heed my advice. According to Newsday‘s Knicks beat writer Alan Hahn, the Robinson trade to the Celtics is a done deal. While details haven’t unfolded yet, we’ll update you as soon we know more.

UPDATE:

While Hahn says that the Nate is trade not “official” but is “done,” Yahoo! Sports‘ Adrian Wojnarowski says that the deal will not be finalized until tomorrow. All signs from both camps point to Robinson being traded for Eddie House and a second round pick.