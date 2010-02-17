Breaking News: Nate Robinson Traded To Boston (Updated)

Even though I wrote earlier today that sending Nate Robinson to the Celtics would be the wrong thing to do, apparently Danny Ainge didn’t heed my advice. According to Newsday‘s Knicks beat writer Alan Hahn, the Robinson trade to the Celtics is a done deal. While details haven’t unfolded yet, we’ll update you as soon we know more.
While Hahn says that the Nate is trade not “official” but is “done,” Yahoo! Sports‘ Adrian Wojnarowski says that the deal will not be finalized until tomorrow. All signs from both camps point to Robinson being traded for Eddie House and a second round pick.
Well as you said in the earlier article it’s a bad trade if they trade him for House, if the trade is Robinson for Tony Allen, I would take that trade if I were Boston.
I’ll be happy with just a draft pick
Nate fits the persona of the Knicks.. not so much the Celtics.
For the Knicks, hopefully they got back Tony Allen and a 1st rounder.
If we gave up a first round pick to rent this socially dysfunctional midget for 3 months I’m gonna douse myself in gasoline and light myself on fire.
LMFAO Tony Allen is ass, and so is Eddie House..
Another Celtic sided trade.
At least he’s not short on green sneakers.
lol the Celtics got Nate just like in Semi-Pro…
“We traded our washing machine to get this guy, but man do we sure miss that washing machine.”
As a crazy celtic fan, I like this trade. We need some youth. I like Eddie and would rather part with Scal or Giddens (doubt the salaries match with giddens). Tony has actually been playing well, but with Marquis back he’s even more expendable…
sounds like tmacs a knick
[sportsillustrated.cnn.com]
hope nate’s first order of business is wiping that smirk off rondo’s face.
wont help KG’s knee issues and he wont help them stop Lebron, Joe Johnson or DHoward. dont get this move
Marquis Daniels being you’re back up Point is like. The Boris Diaw experiment in Atlanta or hoping Joe Johnson could play point in Phx. Do the experts no what a point guard is supposed to play like. How many combo guards have successfully made that transistion. It’s not their fault. If someone is put in a place or system to fail or succeed. They shall. The Knicks just got worse. YESSSSS. Lets get em Nate. Play your role & you’ll really be a household name.
I hope Nate does good in Boston.. seems like a coo guy so bigups to him getting traded to a contender.. especially coming from Zew York..
Boston better get back to the Finals.. we want retribution..
Talkin all that shit and we wont ever see them again when it matters most?? WEAK..
lol someone just said about Nate R. going to the Celts…Insert Leprechaun jokes HERE:_____
Damn, I got beat to the Leprechaun joke…maybe Ainge thinks Nate will lead them to a pot of gold…
BREAKING NEWS:
Nate Robinson found at end of rainbow with a broken leg and pot-o’gold. When asked what happened, he said the he just came down funny. Further investigations revealed that his jersey had only a three leaf clover.
Police found one leaf and a pair of scissors with D’Antoni’s finger prints.
We will report more as we learn.
Eddie House is a champ, but he hasn’t been getting it done this year. See ya later, bud. I’d be more upset if it was for Tony Allen, even though he can’t stop making turnovers. As long as Nate knows his role on the Celtics the team should be fine.
why the f**k is lil Nate getting so much publicity
Good trade for the us. This should address some of the Celts offensive problems when they go into those long scoring drought. Giving up a 1st rounder really doesn’t matter for Boston because Doc haven’t given any rookie significant PT since Garnett and Ray Ray came to Boston. I still don’t understand why Doc haven’t atleast tried to develop Walker or Gideon especially with Scal and T. Allen getting major PT.
If they play the Magic in the playoffs, the Kryptonate references are going to force me to watch the games on mute.
Im with Brown..
@ Rell
Who ever said Doc was a good coach??
Guess the Celtics dont have anyone to beg out of retirement to come save them..
Upgrade over House–basically he can provide more instant offense off bench than House. And have you ever seen a guy misjudge the 3-point line as much as House? He must have record (if there were one) for long-ass 2s that were intended to be 3s, but foot was on line.
you guys are a bunch of asses…all of the short jokes about Nate, but they man can jump through the roof…I am a true new york fan, and honestly, Nate should have been starting at point guard for us all season….Duhon is a joke, inconsistant when it comes to scoring…Celtics are getting a guy that can come in the game and give them 20 points in 15 minutes, Nates offensive game is explosive!!! Only down fall has been his height, but as far as his game, he is gifted more than most!!!
Nate Robinson will surely be missed in the big apple he is a great i am a die hard knick fan and i hated to see him get traded off but the truth is he hustle hard all game never stops and he is truly one of the most athletic NBA players in today’s game. . But honestly i am happy he got traded to a team that has a chance to win it all and what better team then the Celtics so i wish Nate the best of luck!! I will be cheering for him in the playoffs