BREAKING NEWS: Tracy McGrady Out for Season

The pain lingering in Tracy McGrady‘s left knee hasn’t gone away – and he’s decided to go under the knife yet again. After getting arthroscopic surgery last time around, T-Mac will now undergo the dreaded microfracture surgery, which will officially end his season.
Rockets guard Tracy McGrady said he will miss the remainder of the season to undergo microfracture surgery on his left knee, ESPN reported late Tuesday.
According to the report, McGrady told ESPN that he would need the surgery because of the on-going troubles with his knee. Last week he said he was not even considering surgery and would play after the All-Star break.
What does this mean for the Rockets? Should this be a big blow to their confidence? Or, because they’ve almost gotten used to McGrady’s injury bug, should they just be able to move on and win games with Ron Artest and Shane Battier holding down the three-spot?
Source: Houston Chronicle
so long as ron n von can keep that scoring up they should be fine. hopefully they get into the 2nd round without tmac. thatll just give him suicidal thoughts
ITS OFFICIAL! TMAC is now entering the slow “fading out” retirement stage……..
It was nice to see you play GOOD for a couple of season…
ONCE AGAIN GOODBYE BASKETBALL HELLO GOLF!
he’s finished.
like him, love him or loathe him…Tracy McGrady’s career is now (unofficially) officially over.
Has there been a player to come back from Micro and still be able to just ball out of control?? Someone please let me know.
Houston will be fine and perhaps better, the ball slows down when Tracy has it often.
Don’t wish surgery on anyone. Hope he pulls through.
Imo if he gets to 100% this summer he’s going to still have a couple of good years in him.
@4
Amare.
Seems as though certain members of DIME been waiting to print that Tracy was out for the year (I can remember two similar articles they printed up with a title along the same lines). Well ya finally got ya chance.
Ba-Hum-Bug!
Anthony thanks. Ok so there is till hope. That is all I needed to know. Preshate it!
you could also name kidd or zach randpolph, but those guys arent’t known for their athleticism. at least kidd was quick again after that.
oh yeah, what about kenyon martin? had it on both knees and can still jump out of building.
greg oden is still very athletic, too, but he is a lot younger.
so just take kenyon. almost same age…
seems like vince and t-mac’s family tree is actually a pussy willow.
By next season, people might be talking about ‘trading McGrady’s contract’ instead of ‘trading McGrady.’ If he’s not going to be who they need him to be, then the Rockets can get some good pieces with that huge salary.
At this point we just have to pray that T-Mac comes back and is even half of what he was. Microfracture surgery at 30? Definitely not a good look.
too bad for t-mac, it seems like he is nice guy, and its always shame when good fellas get hurt. but i don’t know what that surgery can fix, if mri showed that everything is ok with that knee. tho, i doubt he could come back better then 60% of old t-mac. he’s been slowed for 2-3 years already, and after this… anyway, i wish him the best.
At post # 10- Vince has been healthy the past 5 years. The injury bug he had in Toronto has long gone. When will he ever be rid of that rep,it’s sooo 2004.
man this hurts dude used to be so gangsta out there and now he’s just a shell of his former self. Amare was younger and was more driven than i have seen Tmac be for a long time now. Look at Penny and Allan Houston…micro surgery and careers over not soon after. I hope he comes back but even if he doesnt i will still rep CLUTCH CITY! win or lose…1round or 2nd round…playoffs or not…i rep my city.
What else is new? Stick a fork in him, he is done. The Stacy McGrady honeymoon is officially over.
Again I say, T-Mac should shut it down for 2-3 years. He’s only 29 and has played heavy minutes. The rest would refresh him physcially as well as mentally/emotionally. He could come back in the mold of Grant Hill and play a significant role in a team. Someone please forward this to T-Mac!!
His career is not over. He just needs to REST…
This was the best thing HE could have done..
You guys are trippin to say his career is over.. Now if anything i say he mightve saved his career with this decision.. dude needs a break.. Look for him to come back next year and go hibachi..
*YAWN*……
You guys are a bunch of pricks!!! T-Mac has been one of the best, and most entertaining, players in the league for the past 10 years. Yeah, he’s a little brittle but I hope the surgery works and he waits til he’s 100% to come back and kicks some ass! Go T-Mac.
If you look at the numbers, the Rockets have been playing the same or better when he’s not on the court. Nobody wants an injured player.
I think people forget Tracy has never wanted to be “that guy.” He says it himself on a number of occasions. More specifically when he speaks of his situation in Orlando. He tells you that he was excited that He was going to Orlando WITH Grant Hill who was a legit Top 5 guy in the L, because he wouldn’t have to be ‘That guy’.
Tracy, Rasheed, Lamar all have the “Not Me” disease…
Who needs to lead this team…not me
Who needs to take responsibility…not me
Who needs to elevate his play to inspire…not me
Etc…
They desire to be the second or third banana, but they want a level of respect and consideration that a Prime player should get…ah well they are all on their way or on the down part of their careers…Lamar is producing now, but he spent too much time pouting and disappearing…Sheed seems to be coasting…And Tracy just can’t get right physically…
it is pretty much over for t-mac! yeah it is not looking good. amare has been the only one to make it back from this surgery. tmac wont be able to jump or beat people off the dribble. look at what happened to penny. he is going to be maybe a post up guard. going to be sad!
ron&von or rafer&wafer.
Steve Francis. (career, not recommended pickup)
how is this breaking news
we all knew this was gonna happen
hey austin still rather have tmac than manu?
Two words for T-Mac once he starts rehabbing, TIM GROVER.
T-MAC is Biaaaatch
Half Man, Half A Season. Again.
Someone take this horse to the glue factory.