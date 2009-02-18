BREAKING NEWS: Tracy McGrady Out for Season

02.18.09
T-Mac is done

The pain lingering in Tracy McGrady‘s left knee hasn’t gone away – and he’s decided to go under the knife yet again. After getting arthroscopic surgery last time around, T-Mac will now undergo the dreaded microfracture surgery, which will officially end his season.

Rockets guard Tracy McGrady said he will miss the remainder of the season to undergo microfracture surgery on his left knee, ESPN reported late Tuesday.

According to the report, McGrady told ESPN that he would need the surgery because of the on-going troubles with his knee. Last week he said he was not even considering surgery and would play after the All-Star break.


What does this mean for the Rockets? Should this be a big blow to their confidence? Or, because they’ve almost gotten used to McGrady’s injury bug, should they just be able to move on and win games with Ron Artest and Shane Battier holding down the three-spot?

Source: Houston Chronicle

