Breaking News: Yi Jianlian traded to the Wizards

06.29.10 8 years ago 24 Comments

As the Wizards continue to rebuild and the Nets look to create more cap space for a run at LeBron and other superstars, the two teams agreed to a trade today sending Yi Jianlian to Washington for Quinton Ross.

Yi averaged 12 points and 7.2 rebounds this season, but missed 30 games due to injuries. And with Jersey drafting Derrick Favors, Yi’s starting power forward spot is gone. The Wizards have Andray Blatche at the four, but he broke his foot last week and will be out three months. Should Blatche start the season slow or out of shape, Yi could find a lot of time at the four. Or he could start at the three — Mike Miller and Josh Howard are both free agents — or come off the bench as a scorer at either frontcourt position.

What do you think? Good move for both sides?

