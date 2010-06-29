Breaking News: Yi Jianlian traded to the Wizards

As the Wizards continue to rebuild and the Nets look to create more cap space for a run at LeBron and other superstars, the two teams agreed to a trade today sending Yi Jianlian to Washington for Quinton Ross.
Yi averaged 12 points and 7.2 rebounds this season, but missed 30 games due to injuries. And with Jersey drafting Derrick Favors, Yi’s starting power forward spot is gone. The Wizards have Andray Blatche at the four, but he broke his foot last week and will be out three months. Should Blatche start the season slow or out of shape, Yi could find a lot of time at the four. Or he could start at the three — Mike Miller and Josh Howard are both free agents — or come off the bench as a scorer at either frontcourt position.
What do you think? Good move for both sides?
could do him good
You heard is here first: Wizards=2011 NBA CHAMPS!
This trade has put jersey in the front seat on the lebron sweepstakes. 30 mil cap space and a much better core of young players compare to the Knicks and Bulls, FAs are going to take a serious look at Nj.
this move is more of a lateral move than anything if the Nets save some money and use it to be big players in free agency then it’s a plus for them.
yi jianlian the chairman!
@control
Lol! Good one. I’ll join you in “opposite day”… Bosh will re-sign in Toronto!!!!
You heard it first…and I prob won’t be the last:
Ludicrous.
Good move for the Wizards. If Yi can avoid injury (or minimize it), he will be able to rip down 10+ boards a night coming off the bench or starting. He needs to work on his offensive game, though.
John Wall if you learn how to make this guy a 15 and 8 guy get ready to sell shoes like crazy.
@dritz …wait, just so im understanding you seriously believe NJ has a better young core than Chicago? GTFOH
Ernie Grunfeld just gave another middle-finger to his old employer, lol. Talk about taking karma into your own hands.
the only benefit of having Yi on the team was the asian fans. not gona miss him… peace out Yi
Man, my Wiz are actually makin some decent moves, his salary aint bad, just as long as we don’t resign foye, miller, or howard, we all good.
@NTstateOFmind
I know im in the minority in this one but I do believe the nets has a better young core than the bulls. Yes the bulls made the playoffs and the Nets narrowly missed the worst record. But if u look closely at them last year most of their key guys missed a significant portion of the season. add to the fact that they DONT HAVE A REAL COACH last season. Having a real coach makes a BIG difference. The team was dysfunctional on and off the court; there were some chemistry issues amongst the players. A tough disciplinarian like Avery will quickly straigten out this problem as hes not the kind of guy who has time for non-sense.
Yes the Bulls has a budding star in Rose and a great player in Noah. But who else on the Bulls roster can entice FAs? Gibson and Deng? Seriously. The Nets have a good point guard in Harris, I know hes not that kind of pass first point guard that most ppl would want but hes certainly an upgrade to Mo Williams. Lopez is arguably a top 3 center and u need bigs to win championships. Now add Favors, T-will and C. Lee, i dont see how the bulls can much up with that. D. Rose and Noah are nice but who else can u name as another part of their promising core?
GreT move for Washington. Chinese player in the middle of Chinatown will be great pr. Also honestly Yi is going to make them better than Quentin Ross ever did.
As for the argument that New Jersey sucked because they didn’t have a real coach, did Chicago have a real coach? Last I checked he got fired to make room for another rook.
@Robmo35
You can NEVER compare Vinny to Kiki. One is a decent coach who got his team to the playoffs and the other one is a GM trying to act like a coach to save his face from Rod Thorn. Kiki taking over was jus one BIG facadde. Several players like Harris reportedly complained to the office that Kiki is clueless on what he’s doing. Most players jus didnt giv a fuck anymore bcuz of Kiki’s inability to coach.
Teams like the Heat, Bulls, Knicks & Nets better hope that they sign at least a quality free agent or two …because they are giving away half their teams for nothing but cap space. Do the math…. Lebron, Bosh, Amare, Joe Johnson, Boozer ,David Lee, ( Wade is staying put). Thats 6 top free agents being chased by the Knicks, Nets, Heat ,Clippers, Bulls, Cavs ,Dallas, Rockets, Hawks, Suns & Wolves. There are going to be some very unhappy teams left standing.
Wizards smart. Nets no Thorn. No brain.
*******************
AM I THE ONLY SANE ONE???
i am really starting to hate people and analysts saying that JOAKIM NOAH is a GREAT young player.
okay, here’s what i give him…
he’s an AMAZING rebounder.
he can run the floor
he is long and causes opposing defeses to change their shot
BUT BUT BUT
here’s my issue with him
seriously, he is an offensive liability.
if i were the coach, i culdnt trust to consistently run plays thru him. regardless of the fact that his game isnt centered on offense, that is still an ISSUE.
noah is FRAIL. jus a 6-11 version of prince. he will get murdered against the more dominant guys in the league like..bynum..dwight..yao..
even al jefferson and brook lopez can present a physical challenge for him.
even tho half those guys are on the west, it will most certainly be a problem when and if they reach the finals if wade or lebron show up to get the bulls over the hump.
ALSOOOO
i do like him however, i wasnt a fan when he came out of florida, but he has swayed me with his passion and aggressive play..but joakim noah is not some1 i would lobbyfor…
I CANT EVEN IMAGINE HIM EVER
EVER
EVER
MAKING AN ALL STAR ROSTER
yall can take that to the bank
but he wuldnt hav to be an all star…cuz his game is based on defense
so i jus want guys to stop HYPING him
he is a good player..not one people shud be sayin will be a convincing factor to someone of lebrons caliber
the end…enuff venting for now until one of you guys can refute these statements…good luck
@dritz …you’ve got valid points on about the young core in NJ, but when it comes down to it I still believe the talent level of Rose/Noah > Harris/Lopez. You can’t play the injury card either because its a wash- rose started the season with an ankle injury and never really took off until after the all-star break. Noah played with plantar fascitis (sp?) late in the season and missed a good chunk of games.
The win/loss record and getting into the playoffs aside, Vinny was a TERRIBLE coach. He was the master of the pointless timeout and it took him several moments to figure out how to talk to his team during huddles. Though slightly better than what you describe with Kiki, its still no legit coaching job the past 2 years.
In regards to chemistry issues, Chicago had them too. There was animosity amongst rose and deng. deng didnt want to give the kid his due and realize he wasnt alpha anymore. noah bickered with the vets and the staff at times. salmons had his own agenda.
the point im trying to make is that NJ wasn’t the only team with issues.
Deng is overpaid, but he’ll excel at what he was born to do- be a solid role player. Gibson isn’t an all-star but he knows his role and what he is- a solid role player.
If I’m a FA, and I look at the makeup of both NJ and Chicago, then ask myself where do I have the best chance of winning right away (which is what I believe all the FAs want to do) I don’t think many would say NJ.
Im not denouncing NJ’s talent, or potential rather, but I give them another 2-3 yrs before they start making some noise. If im one of the FAs right now, Im not even trying to deal with 2-3 yrs before making decent strides.
this is tough on Yi. i always thought hes a guy with great potential but he’s quite timid for a big guy and needs a few years to learn the NBA game and settle into it. Growing up playing a different style of ball then moving to a different country, learning a language and getting traded 3 times in 3 years is pretty hard going on a young dude just trying to get used to things. All the trades as well as alot of early injuries are the sort of thing that can seriously derail a promising career.
Dret I can compare them. Both of them disappointed ownership and fan expectation. Del Negro was not a great coach, and neither was Kiki. No w neither of them is coaching an NBA team.
Blatche is talented but they have to get rid of him. He’s the real thug and cancer in their locker room not Arenas. Remember that he got shot just before his rookie year started. I’m very sure that he found the bullet and not the other way around.
Yi will be able to provide everything that Blatche does without the headache. John Wall will guarantee that!
