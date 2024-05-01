No Giannis Antetokounmpo? No Damian Lillard? For the Milwaukee Bucks, this ended up being no problem. Milwaukee played host to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night with their backs against the wall, as the Bucks needed a win in Game 5 to keep their season alive for another game. Despite going into it without the team’s two best players, Milwaukee managed to dig deep and run Indiana out of their own gym en route to a 115-92 win.

The Bucks rode a dominant effort on the defensive end of the floor to victory. While the Pacers are known for having one of the NBA’s fastest and most explosive offenses, Milwaukee’s defense limited them to only 36-for-81 (44.4 percent) shooting from the field and 12-for-38 (31.6 percent) shooting from three. No one on Indiana scored more than 16 points.

And on the other end of the floor, a pair of gigantic performances lifted the Bucks to a win. Khris Middleton, who has done just about everything he can to keep his team afloat in this series, once again looked like an All-Star. He went for 29 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists on the evening, which marked the third game in a row that he hit at least the 25-point mark.

Khris Middleton knocks down the 3… Bucks start 3Q on a 7-0 run 🔥 MIL looking to force a Game 6 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/G001yZnoX7 — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2024

But the big surprise was the play of Bobby Portis, who bounced back in a big way from his early ejection in Game 4. One of the emotional leaders of the Bucks, Portis seemed to feed off of the home crowd en route to a new playoff career high, as he also went for 29 points and pitched in 10 rebounds for good measure.

Bucks getting it done on both ends in the 3rd quarter! Looking to force a Game 6 on TNT pic.twitter.com/l5izr3DQ8q — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2024

Bobby Portis Jr. with back-to-back buckets 🔥 He's up to 27 PTS on TNT… Bucks looking to force a Game 6 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kxet06u9tN — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2024

All five of Milwaukee’s starters hit double-digit scoring, with Malik Beasley going for 18 points, Brook Lopez putting up 12 points, and Patrick Beverley getting a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists.

Pat Bev the nifty spin and score 🔥 Pacers-Bucks | Game 5 on TNT pic.twitter.com/BJYeiclPK6 — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2024

Pat Bev buries the 3… he's got 12 PTS in the 2nd quarter! Pacers-Bucks | Game 5 on TNT pic.twitter.com/pngHFNVxJP — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2024

The series will now head back to Indiana for Game 6, and one question looms over everything: Will either Antetokounmpo or Lillard be able to go? Antetokounmpo has not played all series due to a calf injury, while Lillard has missed the last two games due to an achilles strain. Both were listed as doubtful heading into Game 5.

While a tip time has yet to be announced, Game 6 will take place on Thursday night on TNT.