Bucks one win away from an upset; Nuggets avoid elimination

These games don’t count toward the voting, so all Brandon Jennings is doing is making the Rookie of the Year argument even more heated for no reason. And last night was his best overall playoff performance yet. With the Bucks looking for their first W on the road, Young Money was going ham on the Hawks, scoring 12 straight points during one stretch in the first quarter and finishing with 25 points (8-20 FG) as Milwaukee went up 3-2 in the series … Jennings’ early run included deep threes and off-balance bankers over ATL’s big men. He was turning Mike Bibby‘s ankles into cream of wheat before Mike Woodson sent out the goon squad: Jennings went up for a layup and Zaza Pachulia slapped him down. The rookie popped up ready to fight, but couldn’t get around the brick wall that is Kurt Thomas. Jennings has heart to challenge Zaza like that, and yeah he’s from Compton, but Zaza’s from Georgia (the country) and that place ain’t too nice either … (FYI, if you did want to throw salt on BJ’s game, you could point out that after making his first five shots, he went 3-for-15 the rest of the game.) … The announcers pointed out that the team leading at the end of the first quarter had won every game in this series, and although Milwaukee was up after one, they were behind at halftime and trailed by as much as 13 in the third quarter. With four minutes left in the fourth they were still down nine, until John Salmons (19 pts) started getting to the line and knocking down threes to spark a 14-0 run. When it was over, the Bucks were up five with 30 seconds left, and made their free throws to ice it … Kurt Thomas had zero points, six rebounds and four fouls, but he made the clutch play of the night when he took a charge on Joe Johnson (13 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts) with two minutes left. The Bucks were down one at the time, and took the lead for good on the possession following the turnover, plus that was Joe’s sixth foul. And that’s why Thomas will have a job in the League until his body gives up on him … Facing elimination on their home court, the Nuggets needed somebody — preferably Chauncey Billups — to step up against the Jazz. While he did watch Deron Williams light it up for 34 points and 10 dimes, offensively Chauncey did his part with 21 points and some big shots in the second half as the Nuggets won after being down at halftime … Did you know this was the first elimination game Carmelo (26 pts, 11 rebs) has ever won as a pro? The next one is gonna be tough, though, on the road in a building that will be louder than being under the hood of a monster truck … And Denver will have to deal with probably not having Nene, who suffered a nasty-looking knee injury in the first half. K-Mart, Birdman and Johan Petro (a.k.a. “Frenchy” according to ‘Melo in the post-game) picked up the slack well enough, but expecting them to keep that up for two more games while Carlos Boozer is running roughshod is a tall order … The NBA dug into Dwight Howard‘s pocket, fining him $35,000 for criticizing the refs on his blog. “I’m not looking to say anything to get myself in trouble with the league, but I just don’t see other star players getting called for fouls the way I get them,” Dwight wrote. “No star player in the league is outta games the way I am.” Between Dwight, Matt Barnes and Stan Van Gundy already racking up fines — and knowing fouls will be an issue all postseason long for Dwight — the Magic could lose a lot of money. The players might actually have to use their road trip per diem for food before the season is done … We’re out like Frenchy …
i wonder were all that money for the fines go. if the nba really cares they should feed people in the ¨third world¨ with it.
i think that money goes to charities.
It’s called “Let’s Keep the Deep Pockets for Rich White Men” or something like that
Damn. Really beginning to think the league might be that desperate, actually trying like hell to lessen this year’s -$400 mil loss through fines…
Salmons is slowly going up the free agency ranks, making that future contract a little bit sweeter with every game…
While Woodson is slowly going down to the unemployment ranks, joining Del Negro, Larry Brown & maybe Carlisle too, as free agent coaches in the off season.
The money goes to a charity of the player’s choice.
Hence Barkley making a reference to fines being tax-deductible. They really are.
I just don’t see other star players getting called for fouls the way I get them. No star player in the league is outta games the way I am. I even talked to Pat Ewing about his career and he said he never had foul trouble like what I’m going through.
Will they still fine me for saying it here???????
Auctioning off my stuff!!!
Remember, a lot of the proceeds for to a good cause – not just for funding scholarships for the kids at attend my basketball camps, but to raise money for fines accumulated. Check me out on E-Bay. C’mon man, do it for the team’s road trip per diem for food fund
these playoffs is just provin why joe johnson dont deserve no max money and we on our way to a lockout….melo now u have to show other parts of your game other than scorin now that nene is out like when u grab 19rebounds earlier this yr u damn near gon have to avg a triple double the next two games
My real-time thoughts from the first half of the Bucks-Hawks game:
Kevin McHale is horrible at this.
Za Za slapped Brandon Jennings in the face like the other Za Za did to that cop.
Speaking of Jennings, explain to me one more time how he’s not at LEAST co-ROY?
Carlos Delfino looks like Jude Law, but without the receding hairline.
Brilliant point by Kenny Smith (who I think is mad underrated ’cause he can’t articulate well LOL), “battling for position before a guy gets to the basket is physicality. Waiting ’till a guy gets to the basket and then hammering him is just a cheap shot.” Great point.
found this article online hahahah real talk right here…Dime do a piece on it since you like to talk about LEBRON a lot. LOL WEEZY
Damn, Dwight paying more money in fines than he does to his baby momma!
If Melo really wants to be one of those “elite” superstars, Game 6 would be a great time to get a triple double. And why hasn’t Jordan brand hired people in Utah to wear some “People of Utah support Carmelo” shirts yet? Don’t waste a great marketing opportunity.
“If you’re a man and you act heroic, you’ll come back as an eagle. You’ll come back as a dragon. You’ll come back as Jude Law, okay? Which would you rather be?”
this is what your delfino comment reminded me of.
Aren’t the Hawks supposed to have the easiest series among the 2-4 seeds in the East?
And yeah, props to my squad for being the only team with a sweep. WE GOT NEXT!!!!!!!
The Hawks coughed up BIG TIME.
They should’ve won that joint last night.
Damn!!! What’s up with the dumb azz fouls at the end????
Mo, Joe, Marv, Mike, Al…sound like the Jackson, I meant –HACKING FIVE.
shieeeeet even Jamal got a foul in there. Matter of fact, Jamal was OFF last night but he hit a MAJOR LEAGUE BUCKET ala Mo Williams this weekend. A bs shot that aint supposed to go in but goes in anyway and makes a bs game not so bs.
Where’s the resolve??? At Home??
This dude Johnny Buckets made 5 points in 26 seconds in crunchtime. That’s how you do it!
This dude Josh shooting 3s in crunchtime. That aint gonna do it!!
Shout outs to Ersan, Kurt and Carlos by the way.
Thier crunchtime efforts DID NOT go un-noticed.
Ersan grabbed a KILLER offensive board…
…and stuck a KILLER go-ahead jumper.
Kurt took a KILLER charge.
Carlos hit a KILLER 3.
Luke, Luc, and Jerry too – y’all deserve some props, y’all were KILLER too.
According to some at Dime, the CLOSEST THING TO LEBRON scored:
7 pts, 9 reb, 4 assists, 3 blocks, no steals or turnovers for the WORST plus/minus of the game at -13.
SEVEN POINTS, yeah like I said earlier, that is definitely NOT gonna do it.
Fear the Deer! That was great! Did you see the bench with about 20 sec left? A minute before that they were parting like it was over! I want them to lose so JJ can go to NY!
The jab at jennings or salt. Hilarious. Aron started of the smack & Austin edited in his 2 cents. He shot 3-15 the rest of the way & still managed a win in the PLAYOFFS AT ATL. How was he on the FT in Clutch. MONEY. The Playoffs are really a great stage for people to form their own opinion. He’s liable at any time to go off & is a threat. Which poses options a defense has to pick. He should have started the 2nd qtr. Streaky players have to play when to get of to a start like that. When they lose that rhythm it hard to get it back. John Salmons is PHILLY ALL DAY. SLOW MO.
Mike Bibby kills the Hawks. Jamal Crawford still doesn’t know how good he is. Al Horford is a problem. JJ is a beast but still seems to cool. They do bicker a like children at times. The injury to Smith changed the game in the Bucks favor. Luke Ridnour looks outmatched a lot of the times but he never really misses open jumpers. One time Teague ripped him like he was the rookie.
Skiles is actually having fun on those sidelines. I’m really happy for him. He’s proven to be a very good coach. I think he can be even better if he lets a little of his old school way go. Way to go Bucks. Man I miss Bogut.
The best part about a series with no major stars. The 2 teams actually get to battle out to see who wins. Not many 50/50 calls. That’s when a a more seasoned coach may get some favor. All in all not as bad as when the marquee players play.
Not even a mention of J.R. Smith.
Who would have thunk that the Bucks would be on the verge of an upset?… without Bogut.
The more I see him… the more I’m likin’ that Ersan dude more and more.
Awww c’mon Bron, Bron. Why you gotta be a dick. LOL
i enjoyed hearing the collective groan when josh smith tried to back down his man and only succeeded in eating a bunch of time they didn’t have. this on top of an extremely ill-advised 3-pointer a minute earlier. he may be the dumbest player in the nba.
At least Dwight admits that he’s just a star. Notice that he didn’t call himself a superstar. That’s some honesty right there.
@DWIGHT HOWARD post 8
Melo has been in foul trouble most of the Jazz series. And he’s a bigger star than you.
if i were an nba star making mad money i’d selectively call out refs mistakes and use the money i was fined to fund my charity organization.
Dwight is completely right, and he gets fined for making a blog post. If I were going to get fined 35k, I sure as fuck would make sure I got my money’s worth. Dwight can’t even look at the other player without getting a foul, it’s fucking retarded. David Stern is turning the NBA into a pussy league, full of pussies (or pussi for you Slaughterhouse fans).
i agree with garbageman – the hawks are very talented, but not very smart. jamal crawford keeps on jacking shots when he isn’t even hitting the rim, then gets lazy going inside and gets blocked by brandon jennings, while finishing 4-18 from the field. joe johnson plows over kurt thomas in the lane to foul out with 2 minutes left. josh smith breaks his year long rule about not shooting 3’s, and jacks a 3 with 90 seconds left. mike woodson might be sad about losing his job, but i’ll bet he won’t miss having to coach jj/jamal and josh smith.
@Atom
“going hamm on it”
Don’t you hate fans who trash players ONLY AFTER A BAD LOSS? I dont see no cats here talking shit bout Josh Smith when the Hawks were rolling, but now yall talking like he’s the worst thing to happen to the city of Atlanta. You know, it’s normal to see comments like ‘He’s had a bad game’ or ‘he didn’t deliver’, but reading bullshit like ‘he’s the dumbest player in the NBA’? So fucking fickle.
fickle, but true. it’s one thing to miss a shot or dribble the ball off your foot. it’s something else altogether to try to back down your man with no time on the clock. or shoot a 3-pointer early in the shot clock despite being a 22% 3-point shooter. that’s just not understanding the game. or your place in it.
Come on now man, I never hear you say that ‘its true’ when the hawks are fucking winning. That’s my point. Yall just come out after a loss. I mean, Jerry Sloan surely criticized Karl Malone alot of times after a loss, but it’s ‘He didn’t deliver, he didnt make shots, etc.’ It’s not ‘Karl Malone is so fucking dumb, I’ll choose Oliver Miller over that douchebag’.
um, this is actually my first time here in months. so i’m not sure how you have me all figured out after one post. all i’m saying is, josh smith would be a lot better off if he patterned his game after someone like joakim noah. or anderson varejao. but no, he sees himself as the next dr. j. which is why he’ll never be anything but an incredibly talented coach killer.
Josh Smith is a moron..
Plain and simple..
Which is actually a compliment to his athletic skills and other SELECT basketball skills..
Dude couldnt have made it into the NBA based on his bball IQ..
And dont trip Dwight..
Refs/NBA just gettin you ready for that Cavs series.. bet my meal ticket on it..
Wouldve made my night had the Fuggets got knocked out in Denver..
Im sorry i mean Nuggets..
No Nene next game?? I smell the Booz goin off.. AGAIN..
My point is haters just come out after a loss. Ok its not only you but cats here in general. You aint gonna see no one here trashing the Hawks toward the end of the season and everyone was saying they were contnders. But now, people are all ‘I told you so!! Everything bout that team is shit! been saying that all year!’. Damn. No you weren’t. Yall we’re also in the Hawks’ nuts when they were rolling. (Just like me).
I don’t think EVERYONE is a hater who criticizes the Hawks…seemingly only after losses.
On my prognostic SH**! HOLLA
February 2nd, 2010 at 7:05 pm
Gabriel Brogden says:
I aint feelin’ how the Hawks win games. I mean, it’s cool, they’re winning. But I see the same ugliness that’s present in thier losing efforts that give me cause for concern.
[dimemag.com]
a pure blood and guts victory by the Bucks. Everyone on the team made big time plays; Jennings, Ilyasova, Thomas, Salmons, Stackhouse, Ridnour, Delfino, Luc. Hell even Gadzuric played the game of his life
i can’t believe gadzuric caught that tough pass that led to the dunk. when it comes to hands, the dude has got those lobster claws from ‘district 9’.
Yes he does have those claws sometimes it seems lol And Kwame Brown has “The Thing’s” hands of stone..
Bucks are playin some real team ball right now. No Redd. No Bogut. They just workin harder. Joe hopin DWade don’t go to the Chi so he can bounce there.
WTF of the Night: Jennings blocks Crawford and the announcer says “That’s a great block cuz Crawford goes a legit 6’7-6’8.” Huh?
kevin mchale may be a worse announcer than he was a gm. and that’s no easy feat. every time he opens his yap, i feel like i’m listening to a deleted scene from ‘fargo’.
