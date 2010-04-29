Bucks one win away from an upset; Nuggets avoid elimination

These games don’t count toward the voting, so all Brandon Jennings is doing is making the Rookie of the Year argument even more heated for no reason. And last night was his best overall playoff performance yet. With the Bucks looking for their first W on the road, Young Money was going ham on the Hawks, scoring 12 straight points during one stretch in the first quarter and finishing with 25 points (8-20 FG) as Milwaukee went up 3-2 in the series … Jennings’ early run included deep threes and off-balance bankers over ATL’s big men. He was turning Mike Bibby‘s ankles into cream of wheat before Mike Woodson sent out the goon squad: Jennings went up for a layup and Zaza Pachulia slapped him down. The rookie popped up ready to fight, but couldn’t get around the brick wall that is Kurt Thomas. Jennings has heart to challenge Zaza like that, and yeah he’s from Compton, but Zaza’s from Georgia (the country) and that place ain’t too nice either … (FYI, if you did want to throw salt on BJ’s game, you could point out that after making his first five shots, he went 3-for-15 the rest of the game.) … The announcers pointed out that the team leading at the end of the first quarter had won every game in this series, and although Milwaukee was up after one, they were behind at halftime and trailed by as much as 13 in the third quarter. With four minutes left in the fourth they were still down nine, until John Salmons (19 pts) started getting to the line and knocking down threes to spark a 14-0 run. When it was over, the Bucks were up five with 30 seconds left, and made their free throws to ice it … Kurt Thomas had zero points, six rebounds and four fouls, but he made the clutch play of the night when he took a charge on Joe Johnson (13 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts) with two minutes left. The Bucks were down one at the time, and took the lead for good on the possession following the turnover, plus that was Joe’s sixth foul. And that’s why Thomas will have a job in the League until his body gives up on him … Facing elimination on their home court, the Nuggets needed somebody — preferably Chauncey Billups — to step up against the Jazz. While he did watch Deron Williams light it up for 34 points and 10 dimes, offensively Chauncey did his part with 21 points and some big shots in the second half as the Nuggets won after being down at halftime … Did you know this was the first elimination game Carmelo (26 pts, 11 rebs) has ever won as a pro? The next one is gonna be tough, though, on the road in a building that will be louder than being under the hood of a monster truck … And Denver will have to deal with probably not having Nene, who suffered a nasty-looking knee injury in the first half. K-Mart, Birdman and Johan Petro (a.k.a. “Frenchy” according to ‘Melo in the post-game) picked up the slack well enough, but expecting them to keep that up for two more games while Carlos Boozer is running roughshod is a tall order … The NBA dug into Dwight Howard‘s pocket, fining him $35,000 for criticizing the refs on his blog. “I’m not looking to say anything to get myself in trouble with the league, but I just don’t see other star players getting called for fouls the way I get them,” Dwight wrote. “No star player in the league is outta games the way I am.” Between Dwight, Matt Barnes and Stan Van Gundy already racking up fines — and knowing fouls will be an issue all postseason long for Dwight — the Magic could lose a lot of money. The players might actually have to use their road trip per diem for food before the season is done … We’re out like Frenchy …