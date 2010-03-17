C.J. Leslie High School Hoop Diary: Interview with a Point Guard

Word of God Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) forward C.J. Leslie is a Top-10 prospect nationally. Previously committed to N.C. State, Leslie re-opened his recruiting and has opted to wait until the spring to decide on a college. That alone makes his one of the most intriguing stories in the 2010 class, and Leslie also happens to be one of its most exciting players. C.J. has agreed to give Dime and High School Hoop exclusive access in a regular diary about his season and the recruiting process as he inches closer to a decision. For his latest entry, C.J. has brought in fellow Class of 2010 star Ryan Harrow to help him out. Here’s an excerpt:
*** *** ***
… Leslie: I’ve seen a lot of diaries, but I figured I’d change it up a little bit this time and do it with my boy Ryan Harrow (Walton H.S., Marietta, Ga.). I don’t think anyone’s done this before. We’re just down here chillin’, about to go catch this state championship tournament. I’m down here in the “A” staying with my boy Ryan for the weekend. My season ended too soon. It was frustrating because I was hurt for the last two games, and I couldn’t help my team because of an ankle injury. It sucked to have to watch the games, but there wasn’t anything that I could really do about it. I just got back to working out about three days ago, but other than that I’ve been taking care of my ankle, icing it and stuff.
Harrow: Well, my season wasn’t much better y’all. We lost in our first regional playoff game. Now I’m working with a trainer and with a strength and agility coach. I play in this men’s league, too. So I’m moving on.
Leslie: And just so you know, Ryan’s not down here recruiting me every second. We don’t really talk about it like that. We’re boys! We’re just hanging out and chillin’.
Harrow: Yeah, nothing like that.
Leslie: So right now I’m getting ready for the McDonald’s All-American game, and my boy right here SHOULD be getting ready to play in it, too. That’s CRAZY that he’s not in it! To be honest, there are a few point guards that shouldn’t be in it over him. I don’t think he got a fair chance because he committed so early. Either way, it’s crazy! It’s not fair.
Harrow: Yeah, you’ve got a point. It happens, though. Elite 24, Jordan game, McDonald’s game … It happens to me a lot. But it’s all good. I’m just continuing to go hard.
Leslie: True. Ryan’s still a monster out there so it doesn’t even matter! I know that a lot of the guys are starting to announce when they’re going to decide on colleges. Well, I’m going to announce sometime in April. Probably during the spring signing period. The crazy thing is I have the same list, but I read stuff that says I’ve cut my list of schools. It’s still UCLA, Oregon, Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky and N.C. State. …
You can read the rest of C.J.’s diary at HighSchoolHoop.com.
Good read C.J. Ryan got robbed so bad. Nicest handle in his class too…
For real. Crazy handle..
dude, you gotta come to kentucky! we gonna be sick next year. best fans hands DOWN! and you know cal’s gonna get ya ready for the BIG LEAGUE! hell, maybe you can get ya boy wall to stay for another year and play witcha!
@ Leslie,
Don’t take what you have for granted! You are HS kid with the best coaches in the world following you around. Free rides, great talent, mega-hops, and all kinds of opportunity! You know what I’d do for the chance to have Billy Donovan kiss my ass only to reject him? Ha!
No, but seriously, you get the chance at a free education and hopefully more after that. If I were you, I’d be at Kentucky in a second, but then again I didn’t even make my HS basketball team. I wish I had that option though.
Regardless, don’t take your skill for granted. You are a lucky lucky person, and if you keep working hard, the sky is the limit, not only on the court but in life.
That’s all I got. Kick ass where ever you are next year.
You too, Harrow.
Both of you guys are monsters. I’ve seen you both play and being a graduate and fan of State, I’d love to see you play together. That would be awesome chemistry.
But anyway, CJ, whatever you do, don’t stop working. Don’t let the media and fans get you too pumped up. You have loads of talent, but if you keep working hard, the sky really is the limit. You have very quick feet when working down low. The guys in college will be bigger, but not as quick as you. Continue to take advantage of that. Do you think you can play the SF position in college? I believe whatever team you choose, you will do well.
Ryan, can’t wait to see what you can do with us. We haven’t had a point in so long. I know with you starting next year, we WILL make the tournament, NO QUESTION!!! I like the way you called out the State players. It was true. We need a leader on the court. No one wants to take over when we need it.
Anyway guys, stay focused and make God first in your lives. He will guide your paths.
cj = pg????????
CJ and Ryan,
Thanks for the look into your lives. I hope you two continue to play basketball next year at:
NC State, NC State, NC State, and uh…NC State!
Good luck with your decision!
Chris
I had the opportunity to watch CJ at WOG this year – he is a man among boys out there. He has some serious athleticism.
I’m hoping I get to continue watching him next year at State. I’m sure Kentucky is a great school, but there is nothing like the Carolina Sunshine, beaches, and rivalries that we have in North Carolina!
Go Pack!
if you want to stay close to home, be on a mediocre team, with mediocre players, with the same mediocre fanbase, with mediocre t.v. exposure, then go ahead and stay with the pack. but… if you want to be a part of the greatest program in history (hands down), play some serious minutes, play for a coach who MAKES good players pro’s, get maximum t.v. exposure, and be a part of a brotherhood and faternity of players and alum unlike any in the history of the sport….then come to lex. you still da shizz either way.