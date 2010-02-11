C.J. Leslie HS Hoop Diary: Coach drop-ins & Final Four picks

Word of God Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) forward C.J. Leslie is a Top-10 prospect nationally. Previously committed to N.C. State, Leslie recently re-opened his recruiting and has opted to wait until the spring to decide on a college. That alone makes his one of the most intriguing stories in the 2010 senior class, and Leslie also happens to be one of its most exciting players. C.J. has agreed to give Dime and High School Hoop exclusive access in a regular diary about his season and the recruiting process as he inches closer to a decision. Here’s an excerpt from his latest entry:
*** *** ***
… I’ve noticed a few different coaches at my games lately. John Calipari (Kentucky) has been there … UCLA has been to a game, and Oregon. N.C. State has definitely been at a few games, too. That’s about it. It’s cool to have big-time coaches like that in the stands when you’re playing, but, to be honest, it doesn’t really affect how I play. I play harder regardless!
I told you guys last time that we were going to play in a tournament in Kentucky and that was real cool. I got a chance to go down and hang out with my boy John Wall (Word of God, 2009). We had a GREAT time together and the fans were just crazy! I definitely think that Kentucky has the wildest fans. They were doing different chants for me like “C.J. â€“ UK” and “C.J. Les-lie!” It’s pretty cool to hear that. They show a lot of love and they are on top of things. They’re recruiting just like the coaches are.
… I watch a lot of college basketball, and I want to go ahead and give my picks for the Final Four. I’m saying Kentucky, Texas, Kansas and Michigan State. You know the Spartans always find their way to the Final Four somehow. And you already know who I’m picking to win it all: My homeboy John at Kentucky! He better win it. I mean, think about it: They’ve got a great team with great freshmen who don’t play like freshmen. Plus Calipari is a great coach! I definitely think that Kentucky will be cutting the nets down for sure!
You can read the rest of C.J.’s diary at HighSchoolHoop.com, where he talks about Word of God’s season, attending the NC State/Duke game, and more.
