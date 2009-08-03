Candace Parker Is My New Favorite Celtics Fan

#Boston Celtics
08.03.09 9 years ago 27 Comments

For a Monday slow with basketball news, you can understand how excited I was when I saw Shelden Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics. Not because the fifth overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft helps solidfy the frontcourt, but because this means I’ll get to see a lot more of Candace Parker.

While Candace and her baby will just make the Garden that much better a venue this upcoming season, at only 25, the 6-9, 250-pound Williams is a perfect pickup to help round out the roster.

What are your thoughts?

Source: Boston Globe

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCANDACE PARKERDimeMagDimepieceReal StoriesSHELDEN WILLIAMS

