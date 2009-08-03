Candace Parker Is My New Favorite Celtics Fan

For a Monday slow with basketball news, you can understand how excited I was when I saw Shelden Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics. Not because the fifth overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft helps solidfy the frontcourt, but because this means I’ll get to see a lot more of Candace Parker.
While Candace and her baby will just make the Garden that much better a venue this upcoming season, at only 25, the 6-9, 250-pound Williams is a perfect pickup to help round out the roster.
What are your thoughts?
Source: Boston Globe
6’9, 250 or not. This scrub ain’t better than Powe and all he’s gonna do is battle with Veal for the most insignificant player spot
Help round out the roster? lol
good move!
I actually would rather have Candace playing than her husband…
shelden who?
He’s the 2nd best player in that marriage. I’ll take it though…
Does that mean Big Baby isn’t re-signing with Boston?
Sheldon Willams is Kendrick Perkins, Perk only has his job because Danny Ainge doesn’t want to feel like an idiot for drafting him. ~Diego Luna~
Last year it was Patrick O’Bryant. It seems that each year the Celtics sign a guy for charity and good karma. If they think that Shelden can take the place of Powe or Davis they are delusional. Shelden has horrible hands that make him an afterthought on the NBA level.
Means Big Baby is very, very expendable. If Rivers gives Shelden a little pt, this will work out great for Shelden–and Boston, which desperately needs some bulk besides Perkins.
Putting on the Boston green has for decades magicly transformed border-line scrubs, as well as past-there-prime former stars, look much better than they did previously playing elsewhere.
I am convinced (from watching him have a few moments with the Hawks–the rare times he got to play) that Shelden has some NBA skills–beyond hitting the post-game buffet laid out for the team. (Although I don’t know if either he or Baby has much more of a vertical leap than this 40-year old white guy has got.)
“Putting on the Boston green has for decades magicly transformed border-line scrubs, as well as past-there-prime former stars, look much better than they did previously playing elsewhere.”-Diego-
It’s funny you say that. I’m pretty sure if he is allowed to beat the shit out of people the same way Perk and Big Baby was this past season then yes he will play better. Does he have NBA Skill? Fuck no! He might have a slick mouth piece (how else did he pull Candace), but his NBA skill is limited to being in the way for the opposing teams highlights.
His forehead is rather amazing too, Doc Rivers could always use it to draw up plays on in the huddles.
~Diego Luna~
Candace can school Sheldon while she is pregnant. Celtics signed Sheldon to go buy tampons and toilet paper for the rest of the celtics staff
I want to spoon Candace.
Sheldon will beast the shit out of Candace husky ass.
another BUM added to the All-AARP team. he sucked in ATL, he sucked in Sacramento and he will suck in Boston
KG needs another whipping boy if Big Baby leaves.
you know how you riding shot gun and ya boy tipsy doing damn near doing 160 on the freeway and you keep stomping on your phantom breaks?Well..that’s gon be candace all season.
She’d be a prettier site at the sidelines though.Way better than watching Kg having epileptic fits on the sidelines.
Shelden’s not old, just bad.
He’s (Shelden) better than you think. He has a nice handle for a guy that size and will prolly end up surprising yall, got a pretty consistent 15 footer. Ryan Hollins was a solid pickup for the Wolves although I wish the Rockets had picked him up.
I mite actually watch some of bostons games now. Since I’d get to see Candace on the sidelines ha
She look like Anthony Parker with a weave.
will the big ol’ bill russell hug candace parker?
Shelden Williams signs the deal but Candace Parker is the picture on the cover. Tragic…Excuse me while I giggle in the corner like a school girl
is she the hottest wnba playa?
we dont sign leon but we get this bum. Letting leon go is on e of Ainge’s worst moves ever
Well atleast we get to see Candance on the sideline. DA should have resigned Powe but I don’t expect Ainge to do anything that is logical. It would probably cost the Celts only a million to sign Powe since he is going to be out for the first half of the season. DA logic is backward. He will sign players that never or only slightly produce (Patrick O’Bryant and T.Allen last season, Sheldeon this year) but will let people walk who actually contribute(Powe this year and Posey last year). It will be a great day in Beantown when he is fired (don’t expect it anytime soon though) or retire.
So a dummy wants Danny gone but he is the one who orchestrated KG-Ray to Boston…
Powe is injured… you wana invest in that when BigBaby is out there floating/flirting around w/free agency?
Shows your i.Q. is lower than your loyalty…
Thats good in the hood(its really not)but it has no place when youre running a business.
Also, Posey wanted out… he was offered a deal but went to NO for one extra yr…how stupid!! That small market aint winning jack and CP3 is more likely to leave and play w/DWade or LeBron…then he’ll be in limbo for the rest of his contract.
And finally, Ainge signing Williams is not a note worthy acquisition as he’ll be the 11th or 12th man on this roster and unlike him, Scal is IN the rotation.
I mean youre maybe expecting Pau Gasol or AmareStat down there looking at Doc like put me in the game??
Get a real basketball iQ before you address me.