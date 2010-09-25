Carmelo Anthony is going to the Nets. At least we’re pretty sure.

In a summer where the NBA was turned on its side by the free-agency decisions of LeBron, D-Wade, Chris Bosh, Amar’e and others, the now (reportedly) imminent trade of Carmelo Anthony will change so much more in a League that is hardly recognizable from the one we last saw in June … According to the New York Daily News, last time we checked, ‘Melo has given his OK (in that he promised to sign an extension with his new team) for a four-team trade that would send him to the Nets. Derrick Favors and Andrei Kirilenko would go to Denver, Devin Harris would land in Charlotte, Boris Diaw would move to Utah, and a handful of draft picks and maybe some other guys to make the salaries work would be involved. (At the same time, a Yahoo! report said ‘Melo hadn’t yet accepted, but has the weekend to make a decision.) … If it wasn’t already, ‘Melo on the Nets would make the East officially a monster: You can also thank Amar’e and Carlos Boozer‘s defections for making that happen. The ‘Melo/LeBron rivalry may kick back up again now that they’re in the same conference, and the NY area will have two legit superstars in Amar’e and ‘Melo (“The Apostrophes”), making that region relevant again overnight. As for the Nuggets, they go from being potentially the second-best team in the West to a second-round exit kind of squad. The Bobcats also maintain playoff status with a legit PG in Harris, and the Southeast (Bobcats, Magic, Hawks, Heat, Wizards) becomes that much more loaded … But don’t count out Chicago. If they wake up and realize Joakim Noah is worth giving up when you’ve got a shot at CARMELO ANTHONY, they could become Denver’s preferred trade partner in a deal where the Nuggets wouldn’t have to roll the dice with the rookie Favors and the moody Kirilenko … Actually, the Bulls might have to trade Noah, because he is reportedly not happy with them. The team offered Noah a 5-year, $57 million extension recently, and Noah was said to be not pleased with that number. Do you think Noah is worth more than $10 million a year? … And again, how does Chris Paul feel about this? All of his boys (LeBron, Wade, ‘Melo, Bosh, Amar’e, Joe Johnson) are on solid-to-dominant teams and making moves to get that elusive ‘chip. Meanwhile, CP is looking at possibly starting alongside Willie Green in the Hornets’ backcourt, and yesterday New Orleans signed Jannero Pargo and Pops Mensah-Bonsu. Well, just go ahead and crown ’em … Erick Dampier is not going to the Heat, or at least that’s what the latest rumors are saying. Apparently Miami changed their mind, probably after Pat Riley looked at his roster and realized he already has 17 centers. Or that with Dampier and Jamaal Magloire on the same bench, that’s just too many frowns for one team to take … We’re out like Damp’s ring …