Carmelo Anthony pulling a Tiger Woods on the Denver Nuggets

By the time you read this, Carmelo Anthony may have been traded. At least that’s the vibe we’re getting from the reports surfacing around the League that say ‘Melo has made it very clear to the Nuggets that he has no intention of signing another contract with them and wants to be traded ASAP. One of our guys came up with a ‘Melo-to-Houston scenario that could work; what do you think of a Kevin Martin/Chauncey Billups backcourt? The Knicks, Magic, Clippers, Warriors and Nets have also been mentioned a lot … On the grand scale of NBA divorces, ‘Melo leaving Denver would be like the marriage where one spouse thinks everything is fine and dandy, then find out one day that the other spouse has been exploring other options for months. And almost before they can comprehend what’s going on, it’s over … The Nuggets should take full advantage of this, though. Can they get All Sport to sponsor an hour-long special on ESPN2 called “The Reluctant Decision”? … The Nuggets don’t have to throw up their hands and go into rebuilding mode. But at the same time, with Kenyon Martin‘s contract expiring and J.R. Smith‘s continuing shenanigans, maybe they should take this opportunity to start over. What would you do if you were running the team? … Speaking of running the team, it doesn’t really help Denver’s chances of keeping ‘Melo that they just hired a GM who’s spent the last three years helping bury the Toronto Raptors … A few media outlets picked up on a report that Baron Davis is on the Boris Diaw diet and ballooned up to 260 pounds this offseason. That was quickly refuted by Boom Dizzle on Twitter: “Faulty insider info. Hi hatersss! Lol.” … Nenad Krstic got his FIBA punishment, a three-game suspension plus a 45,000-Euro fine (about $57,000 American) for his role in the Serbia/Greece brawl. Baby Shaq was suspended two games and put on milkshake restriction for his part … Meanwhile, it looks like Argentina won’t have Andres Nocioni for the World Championship. His bum ankle is bad enough that the Sixers are encouraging him to sit out … Is it really a good idea for the Blazers to have Buck Williams working with Greg Oden as he makes his way back into the lineup? It’s not that Buck doesn’t have a lot of wisdom to drop on the youngster, but if you remember, Buck went head-to-head against some of the toughest power forwards the game has ever seen, and he didn’t play nice. He might end up breaking Oden’s other knee while having a Karl Malone flashback … We’re out like Krstic …