Carmelo drops 32 in Chicago audition, still open to Denver

At the moment, no one is sure whether Carmelo Anthony wants to play for the Chicago Bulls more or less than the Bulls want ‘Melo on their roster.

When ‘Melo and his 24.7 points-per-game career average unexpectedly became available to interested trade partners this summer, the Bulls were one of the most realistic options — they had the salaries and young talent to put together an attractive pitch for Denver, and offered the big-city appeal and contender-ready roster to earn Carmelo’s long-term loyalty. But the potential deal reportedly fell apart because the Bulls didn’t want to give up center Joakim Noah, whom they later inked to a 5-year, $60 million extension before the regular-season opener.

Last night ‘Melo and his Nuggets were in Chicago, where ‘Melo put up 32 points, eight rebounds and three steals but the Bulls pulled out the W thanks in part to Noah’s 13 points, 19 boards and 4 blocks — including swatting a couple of Carmelo’s shots. The Bulls and everybody else in the League knows what ‘Melo can do on a nightly basis, but last night was some kind of audition, ‘Melo didn’t give the Bulls any reason not to continue pursuing him near the trade deadline, or in free agency next summer. But then Noah proved why he’s become borderline untouchable. From the Denver Post:

On Monday, there was an aura around the arena. As reported all summer and fall, Carmelo Anthony has expressed some interest in playing in Chicago, which on Monday he called a “top-three” NBA city. When announced during pregame, he was cheered; (Chauncey) Billups, a former Bulls rival with Detroit, was booed. “It did surprise me that I came in someone else’s arena and got some cheers,” Anthony said. “It is what it is.” Anthony put on a show for his, um, fans? He had a game-high 32 points and eight rebounds. He produced a gliding, George Gervin-like finger roll. An impossible layup in traffic. An arching long 2 with a man in his face. An arching long 3 with a man in his face. Watching purposefully and proudly from courtside was a conspicuous trio — Anthony’s agent, Leon Rose; Bulls legendary Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen; and the enigmatic hoops power-player William “Worldwide Wes” Wesley.

Another notable moment came with one second left, when Denver was down by four and coach George Karl called a timeout despite their hopeless situation. As written in Smack, “When George Karl called a timeout anyway to draw up a four-point play, Carmelo’s body language spoke volumes. Something along the lines of, ‘Can we just go to the airport now?'”

There have been other moments like that — e.g. during a loss at New Orleans when ‘Melo was called for a charge on a crucial fourth-quarter possession and just laughed about it. Granted, ‘Melo has always been a guy who will smile on the court, but in this situation, every movement and facial expression he makes is being scrutinized and examined for clues.

As is every comment. In an interview before the Bulls game, ‘Melo was asked by reporters if he could envision himself staying with the Nuggets.

“Sure,” he said. “Why not? I don’t see why not.”

