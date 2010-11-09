Carmelo drops 32 in Chicago audition, still open to Denver

At the moment, no one is sure whether Carmelo Anthony wants to play for the Chicago Bulls more or less than the Bulls want ‘Melo on their roster.
When ‘Melo and his 24.7 points-per-game career average unexpectedly became available to interested trade partners this summer, the Bulls were one of the most realistic options — they had the salaries and young talent to put together an attractive pitch for Denver, and offered the big-city appeal and contender-ready roster to earn Carmelo’s long-term loyalty. But the potential deal reportedly fell apart because the Bulls didn’t want to give up center Joakim Noah, whom they later inked to a 5-year, $60 million extension before the regular-season opener.
Last night ‘Melo and his Nuggets were in Chicago, where ‘Melo put up 32 points, eight rebounds and three steals but the Bulls pulled out the W thanks in part to Noah’s 13 points, 19 boards and 4 blocks — including swatting a couple of Carmelo’s shots. The Bulls and everybody else in the League knows what ‘Melo can do on a nightly basis, but last night was some kind of audition, ‘Melo didn’t give the Bulls any reason not to continue pursuing him near the trade deadline, or in free agency next summer. But then Noah proved why he’s become borderline untouchable. From the Denver Post:
On Monday, there was an aura around the arena. As reported all summer and fall, Carmelo Anthony has expressed some interest in playing in Chicago, which on Monday he called a “top-three” NBA city. When announced during pregame, he was cheered; (Chauncey) Billups, a former Bulls rival with Detroit, was booed.
“It did surprise me that I came in someone else’s arena and got some cheers,” Anthony said. “It is what it is.”
Anthony put on a show for his, um, fans? He had a game-high 32 points and eight rebounds. He produced a gliding, George Gervin-like finger roll. An impossible layup in traffic. An arching long 2 with a man in his face. An arching long 3 with a man in his face.
Watching purposefully and proudly from courtside was a conspicuous trio — Anthony’s agent, Leon Rose; Bulls legendary Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen; and the enigmatic hoops power-player William “Worldwide Wes” Wesley.
Another notable moment came with one second left, when Denver was down by four and coach George Karl called a timeout despite their hopeless situation. As written in Smack, “When George Karl called a timeout anyway to draw up a four-point play, Carmelo’s body language spoke volumes. Something along the lines of, ‘Can we just go to the airport now?'”
There have been other moments like that — e.g. during a loss at New Orleans when ‘Melo was called for a charge on a crucial fourth-quarter possession and just laughed about it. Granted, ‘Melo has always been a guy who will smile on the court, but in this situation, every movement and facial expression he makes is being scrutinized and examined for clues.
As is every comment. In an interview before the Bulls game, ‘Melo was asked by reporters if he could envision himself staying with the Nuggets.
“Sure,” he said. “Why not? I don’t see why not.”
What do you think will happen with Carmelo Anthony this season and next summer?
What does this “worldwide Wes” broker in that makes him so “powerful”? Like, is he an agent, a lacky, a flunky, a groupie, or something else? I don’t even know who he is, but he’s pissing me off, fuck that guy!
if Melo plays out the remainder of the year without signing an extension (anywhere), i wonder if the bulls have enough cap space to sign him in FA (while keeping enough to sign Rose’s extension).
damn you Luol Deng!
“enigmatic” = no one knows wtf this guy does.
If Melo acts like this, why would anyone want him on their team? Ditto CP3. Things go south, they want out.
The latest rumor has Melo goin to Atlanta in a big deal…seems kinda unlikely to me thou.
ATL gets
Melo
Ty Lawson
JR Smith
Nene
DEN gets
Josh Smith
Bibby
Marvin Williams
Jamal Crawford
Pwarrior – no one deals their best for another team’s crap. Never gonna happen.
Melo is going to who-ever puts the best package together for him and he’ll sign an extension for. Line out NYK and NJN from the get-go, he may like ’em but they don’t have the muscle for the mayhem Denver needs.
Likely locations who have the staff and cap to get melo without emptying their roster and screwing themselves is short:
Atlanta
Chicago
Milwaukee
Orlando
Atlanta – they are not likely to give up the package that Denver would want which would include either horford or johnson. not likely to happen without a third team throwing in the towel for a retooling.
Chicago – also not likely to give up the package that Denver would want… although they’ll trade Deng… anybody want a Deng? anyone? anyone? Oh, Deng! No takers.
Milwaukee – they have the players they’d be willing to trade, the up and comers to keep they rising, and the front line they’d be able to keep to be successful. big problem, they’re Milwaukee. Who wants to move to Milwaukee? Hands?
Orlando – who doesn’t want to move to Orlando? They have the contracts and quality to part with to make it interesting for Denver and they have people they could trade to thirsty teams that need a leader, like Cleveland, to get a nice juicy trade exception dangled at Denver in a three-way Barney from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ would even want to get in on. I’m not an Orlando fan but, honestly, this is the place to be if you are ‘Melo. If Turkoglu fit into their offense and made them dangerous just think what Melo would do in the same spot.
As a Bulls fan, I really hope Melo doesn’t go to Orlando.
That’d basically kill my whole season.
Just how I see it, and that’s the way it is.
melo is a bum. and f*** “superstar” who doesn’t play D, who acts like a cry baby, who sucker punch guy and then runs to his bench for a cover and who isn’t doing everything he can do lead his team to success, instead he only wants out. are you really sure you want to build around that kind of player and give him max money? what in 2 years, he’s not happy and he wants out?
Melo should just stay in Denver and continue his legacy there and have them bring more talent around him. NBA is getting real boring and the Western Conf will be even more boring if Melo leaves it. It will be all Kobe in the West.