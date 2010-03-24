Carmelo & Danilo go toe-to-toe; more problems for the Wizards

Good to know that a Nuggets/Knicks game at MSG can be entertaining and even playground-style competitive without innocent rich people getting trampled in the front row and Carmelo Anthony having to do a Floyd Mayweather Jr. impersonation … Instead of fighting, ‘Melo just got into a little harmless smack-talk with Danilo Gallinari. Not sure if you’ve noticed, but much like Andrea Bargnani, Gallo kind of snuck up on the League (as much as a guy playing in New York can do it low-key) as a legit problem for defenses. He and ‘Melo were lighting it up all night, but there was a particular stretch in the third quarter where they were guarding each other and trading buckets back and forth, and neither was shy about letting the other know about it. While ‘Melo (36 pts) provided his usual full-service buffet of offense, Gallo (28 pts, 5 threes) was banging jumpers all over the arc … After the Nuggets had blown a couple opportunities to take the lead in the fourth quarter, Toney Douglas got Nene ice-skating with a step-back move and hit a jumper on him to put New York up three with about 30 seconds left. With Chauncey still in a little shooting slump (at least from the field), Denver went to ‘Melo. He took David Lee to the rack, but his power layup spun out. Gallinari hit a couple more free throws, then ‘Melo and J.R. Smith (4-16 FG) missed their last-ditch trey attempts … Crazy that it was less than two years ago when the Knicks exiled Stephon Marbury in part to allow Chris Duhon to have the starting PG job without controversy. Now Steph is playing in China and getting All-Star Game MVPs, while Duhon has been Marburied on the Knicks’ bench. Duhon played all of two minutes last night … So Andray Blatche is showing everybody he can play now, but apparently he still hasn’t learned anything about being a professional. During the first quarter of last night’s Wizards’ loss to the Bobcats, Blatche got into an argument with Flip Saunders and was benched for the rest of the game; Flip said he probably won’t play when the Wizards go to Indiana tonight, either … Post-game, Flip said the beef started when he got on Blatche about his defense: “He didn’t want to hear it. I told him, ‘If you don’t come and talk, if you don’t want to be coached, you’re not going to play.’ We had coaches go up to him three different times. They said he didn’t want to play. Fifteen years, never seen anything like it. He can be (mad) at me, whatever, but you never leave your teammates out to dry like that.” … And the Wizards obviously could have used Blatche. It was a close game where both teams shot under 40 percent, and everybody except Mike Miller (15 pts) was struggling to score for Washington. Gerald Wallace (17 pts, 19 rebs, 3 stls) absolutely destroyed the Wizards on the glass, plus JaVale McGee and Al Thornton fouled out in overtime … That’s now 12 losses in a row for Washington; they haven’t won in the month of March. And their last win was against the Nets, so that doesn’t even really count … In a totally related story, most of us haven’t bothered watching the Wizards play in a while, so maybe we’re late on this. But did Fabricio Oberto just re-emerge from six weeks alone in the woods or something? He looks like he’s been filming a season of “Man vs. Wild” … There was only two other games on the NBA schedule: Danny Granger dropped 32 points on the Pistons in an Indiana win; and while Dirk Nowitzki got ejected in the third quarter and Drew Gooden was a beast out of nowhere with 26 points and 20 boards, Jason Kidd went for 26 points, 6 threes and 12 assists to lead Dallas past the Clippers … J-Kidd turned 37 years old last night. With Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf putting in work over in Japan at 41 years old, do you think Kidd can keep playing in the NBA at a decent level into his 40s? Can anybody currently in the League stick around that long and still make an impact? … We’re out like Duhon …